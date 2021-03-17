NCAA Tournament First Round: (8) Oklahoma (15-10) vs (9) Missouri (16-9) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Oklahoma vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 7:25 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TNT

Oklahoma vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

This can be a weirdly profitable staff … a minimum of considerably.

Nobody might’ve recognized it on the time, however Mizzou began out the season towards 5 straight groups that ended up on this match – Oral Roberts, Oregon, Wichita State, Liberty, and most impressively, Illinois – and went 5-0. However the staff didn’t enhance from there.

It was simply as prone to get rocked by a nasty Mississippi State or clunk towards Georgia because it was to beat an Alabama or Florida, largely as a result of there wasn’t any consistency.

Nonetheless, that is sometimes a flaky-good staff with the power to get on the offensive glass, the D to maintain most groups from getting scorching on the surface, and with simply sufficient pop from three to matter.

It’s a kind of groups that typically can someway discover methods to win.

Talking of maddeningly inconsistent …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Oklahoma misplaced 5 of its final six video games with the one win coming towards a depressing Iowa State. It shot nicely within the losses, was nice on the free throw line, and but it couldn’t appear to provide you with a key defensive cease to avoid wasting its common season.

The expertise and upside are there, although.

Whereas Missouri struggled means an excessive amount of to get previous a nasty TCU within the Large 12-SEC problem factor in late January, on that very same day Oklahoma beat Alabama.

However the wheels got here off quickly after. Out of the staff’s final 4 wins, three had been towards Iowa State.

So what does any of this presumably must do with having the ability to win?

Once more, it’s not just like the staff was completely terrible. So long as it’s taking pictures nicely, it will possibly get by this. It’s higher on the free throw line than Missouri, it’s much better on the offensive glass, and it’s stronger from the surface.

What’s Going To Occur

Somebody has to win this.

Oklahoma dedicated the fewest fouls within the Large 12, and Missouri dedicated essentially the most fouls within the SEC. Oklahoma is stable on the free throw line, and Missouri is meh.

Don’t be surprised if the flaky-weird staff that finally ends up profitable this finally ends up taking out Gonzaga within the subsequent spherical, however first, these two ought to placed on a hard-fought enjoyable present that’s useless even till the tip.

Oklahoma vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 74, Missouri 70

Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Ranking: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

