NCAA Tournament First Round: (7) Oregon (20-6) vs (10) VCU (19-7) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Oregon vs VCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 9:57 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TNT

Oregon vs VCU Game Preview

Why VCU Will Win

VCU is a smallish, aggressive staff that comes up with a ton of blocked photographs regardless of its lack of top. It comes up with a ton of steals, irritating offenses whereas holding them to round 65 factors.

To beat Oregon you will have to have the ability to guard from three, and the Rams have the most effective defenses within the nation at slowing groups down from the surface.

And that’s it. That’s all the pieces. VCU can rating, however it’s not essentially a high-powered offensive juggernaut. It may be lively and harmful on each ends, however it doesn’t provide you with a slew of rebounds.

VCU is 3-5 this season when it permits groups to make 34% or extra of their threes, they usually’re 16-2 when groups can’t hit that mark.

Nonetheless …

Why Oregon Will Win

Oregon averages 38% a recreation from three and bought there 15 occasions amongst its 26 video games. How did it do when it was capable of get that 38%?

14-1. 34%? 15-2.

That’s to not say VCU can’t grind this recreation down a bit and make it a little bit of a defensive combat, however Oregon goes to do greater than shoot from the surface. It’s virtually pretty much as good because the Rams are at producing steals, they usually do it with out committing the entire fouls they do.

This isn’t a fantastic capturing Duck staff type the free throw line, however it’s not unhealthy. It’ll not less than equal the VCU benefit on the road – the Rams are 6% higher at capturing free throws – however capturing extra of them.

What’s Going To Occur

Oregon can be on its recreation simply sufficient.

Sorry to maintain hammering the concept of Duck three pointers, however once more, that’s virtually all the pieces. They made 65% of them towards Oregon State in a blowout win, and 5 days later misplaced to the Beavers within the Pac-12 Tournament when it couldn’t hit a factor from the surface.

VCU will preserve the sport from getting out of hand, however Oregon will make the important thing photographs wanted to maneuver on.

Oregon vs VCU Prediction, Line

Oregon 73, VCU 67

Line: Oregon -5.5, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Score: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

