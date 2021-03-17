

Padraig Harrington would welcome Lee Westwood qualifying mechanically for his Ryder Cup group

Padraig Harrington believes Lee Westwood can earn automated qualification for his Ryder Cup group and save him a dilemma when he considers his captain’s picks.

Westwood has been in blistering type over the past six months, capturing the Race to Dubai title for the third time final yr and persevering with his resurgence on the PGA Tour, with again-to-again high-10 finishes in Florida lifting him again into the highest 20 on this planet rankings.

The English veteran, who turns 48 subsequent month, misplaced out to Bryson DeChambeau at Bay Hill after which completed only a shot behind Justin Thomas at The Gamers Championship on Sunday, and Harrington believes he can play his method into Europe’s group for Whistling Straits and “unlock” a wildcard choose.

Westwood is again on this planet’s high-20 after again-to-again runner-up finishes within the US

Harrington would welcome Westwood for each his taking part in skills and his inspiration within the group room, one thing he admitted was sadly missing for Europe when Nick Faldo didn’t choose Darren Clarke in his group for the heavy defeat to Team USA at Valhalla in 2008.

“You’d like to have skilled guys who’re taking part in nicely,” stated Harrington forward of this week’s Honda Traditional. “You may’t simply have an skilled man for the sake of it. You need an skilled man taking part in nicely, and it’s nice to see Lee is taking part in nicely.

“I’ll take a look at my group and take a look at the stability and definitely you’ll most likely ask him to perform a little extra than simply play golf that week, however I’m it and I appear to be getting a pleasant stability thus far. The vast majority of the people who find themselves going to qualify mechanically seem like that facet of my group is basically taking form.

“Clearly Lee taking part in his method in frees up one other spot for a choose, which might assist a number of the senior guys as a result of I do have numerous senior gamers who’re unlikely to make the group mechanically. So all the things about Lee taking part in nicely is a bonus for me.”

Harrington feels Nick Faldo missed a trick in not choosing Darren Clarke in 2008

However when requested about what he discovered from Europe’s defeat at Valhalla, Harrington insisted that Faldo sorely missed having a “group chief” within the locker room, with Ryder Cup stalwarts Colin Montgomerie and Clarke each lacking.

“The US have been a greater group, simple, on a golf course that suited them,” Harrington added. “We didn’t gel very nicely collectively. I’d have been a senior participant there, with Lee Westwood and Miguel Angel Jimenez, however we didn’t actually have a frontrunner within the group room.

“I feel possibly not choosing Darren Clarke was one of many large errors of that Ryder Cup. You do want a character within the group room. We didn’t have a Monty, so Darren would have performed that job. I feel for those who look again, you might actually look to that choose as a result of it was a bit of bit lacking in that group room.

“I had simply received a few majors. I used to be too busy doing my very own factor to be attempting to take over that duty, and we have been lacking that for positive. We have been lacking a frontrunner within the locker room. Whether or not it will have made a distinction to the outcome? As I stated, that appeared like a really sturdy US group.”

Harrington is inspired by Shane Lowry’s latest type

Harrington additionally welcomed the return to type of Open champion Shane Lowry at TPC Sawgrass, the place his eight place end was his first high-10 for the reason that WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational final August.

“Shane has been taking part in most likely one of the best golf I’ve ever seen him play of latest,” he stated. “He hasn’t been placing very nicely. As I’ve stated about a couple of gamers, I’m by no means sad to see a participant taking part in nicely however not fairly get the outcomes presently of the yr as a result of I do know they’re going to show round for Shane.

“I can see good type there, and when it does flip round, it’s going to be on the acceptable time of the yr. It’s going to be coming into, as you stated, the majors, after which following up into the Ryder Cup. It’s unusual that Shane could be a rookie, however you do sort of consider him as a senior participant.”

Harrington additionally admitted he was “startled” by Rory McIlroy’s revelation final week that chasing additional pace and distance – prompted by Bryson DeChambeau’s victory on the US Open – had been detrimental to his swing, clearly evident as he missed the minimize by 10 pictures at Sawgrass.

Harrington didn’t judge Rory McIlroy’s transfer to chase elevated swing pace and distance

“It’s not like I haven’t performed it myself, so I’m not going to sit down right here and move judgment on him. I’m startled, Rory used that instrument precisely in 2010 and 2011, and Rory’s lengthy hitting and simply hitting extra drivers allowed the likes of DJ, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes – they have been all attempting to play golf like the remainder of us at that stage.

“Rory got here out and beginning hitting drivers on extra holes, being extra aggressive off the tee. That’s whenever you began seeing these guys releasing up and going, oh, possibly we must always hit drivers. What you do see on Tour now’s just about the entire area now hits drivers on holes that was a lay-up off the tee, all of us push that threat.

“Bryson being on the market on his personal is okay in the mean time. The sector doesn’t have to fret about one man. Bryson clearly is an effective participant, an awesome participant, in order that they do have to fret about him, however not excessively about his size.

“However you don’t must do it proper now. In the intervening time 180mph ball pace is a lot adequate. Rory has that simply. He’s one of the best driver of the ball within the recreation. So he doesn’t want to fret about it himself. When you’re attempting to hold round for 10 years, you may need to consider attempting to get these 190mph ball speeds.”