Bill Belichick and the Patriots had loads of cash below the wage cap to spend in 2021 NFL free agency. They weren’t about to let Tom Brady and the Buccaneers personal the highlight in the open market.

Whereas Tampa Bay has labored to maintain a variety of key items from its Tremendous Bowl 55-profitable crew, New England has gotten busy making an attempt to overtake its roster. Because the decision to re-sign QB Cam Newton for one yr at $14 million late final week, the Patriots have centered their assets on upgrading offense greater than the protection.

That is sensible, as they had been each No. 27 in yardage and scoring final season. Lowlighted by up-and-down play from Newton in a unfamiliar scheme, it’s the most important motive why the Patriots completed 7-9 in 2020, ending their 11-season playoff streak that was tied to Brady. On the similar time, protection and particular groups now have grow to be a stronger spine.

However how a lot high quality did the the Patriots get from the excessive early amount of free brokers? Right here’s a take a look at whom New England added and grading the way it did total:

Patriots free agent signings 2021

TE Hunter Henry (3 years, $37.5 million)

TE Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50 million)

WR Kendrick Bourne (3 years, $22.5 million)

WR Nelson Agholor

OLB Matthew Judon (4 years, $56 million)

DE Deatrich Clever (re-signed for 4 years, $30 million)

DT Davon Godchaux (2 years, $16 million)

DE/DT Henry Anderson (2 years)

S Jalen Mills (4 years, $24 million)

DB Justin Bethel (re-signed for 3 years, $6 million)

What has been the Patriots’ greatest transfer in NFL free company?

They waited till the morning after the primary wave, however it was grabbing Henry, the very best tight finish obtainable, to pair with Smith. They first tabled their pursuit of changing Rob Gronkowski at tight finish, selecting to solely draft Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi. Now they’ve a participant who greatest resembles Gronkowski’s talent set as an inline blocker and athletic receiver when wholesome at a Gronk-like 6-5, 250 kilos.

Smith would have been OK alone as an improve, however Henry places the Patriots excessive within the potential utilization of impactful “12” (two tight finish) personnel once more, realizing Newton operates greatest with at the very least one tight finish as his true go-to man.. Henry and Smith additionally come from sturdy working techniques which is able to give Josh McDaniels good down-to-down versatility for his play-calling out of similiar seems and assist Newton in one other manner.

Newton was brief on official weapons in his first season with the Patriots and the tight finish was non-existent within the passing sport. It is a full, wanted 180 to higher rebuild Newton as a brief-to-intermediate passer to play off his working.

Patriots free company grades on offense

Henry and Smith had been the headliners and on condition that mixed lengthy-time period funding, the Patriots additionally couldn’t spend massive at wideout. In order that they settled for Bourne, the previous 49er who’s their very best route-runner of all trades and Agholor, who as soon as aced it within the slot for the Eagles earlier than shocking as a subject-stretcher for the Raiders in a rebound 2020.

Bourne and Agholor appear to be extra interchangeable items, both for depth or contingency, for N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd. Nonetheless you take a look at it, even with out a massive title, Newton has two extra viable wideout choices now in case of extra incumbent ineffectiveness or damage. Talent-participant clever, on prime of the working backs, the Patriots have gone from remedial to a number of notches above respectable. Grade: A

Patriots free company grades on protection

The Patriots’ largest splash right here was Judon. He has been a disruptive go-rusher and energetic playmaker for the Ravens, however he’s additionally not damaged by for a double-digit sack season but. New England may need overspent hoping he can peak of their system and complement Chase Winovich properly on the second degree.

Godchaux, from Brian Flores’ system, shores up the nostril for run protection. Clever was a key maintain for his place versatility in Belichick’s entrance. Anderson, Mills and Bethel are all Patriots’ sorts of rotational function gamers. Between all their defensive children and veterans Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung coming back from decide outs, there are lot of items on the board for Belichick to control in his hybrid scheme. The Patriots did additionally enhance defensively, however it’s not as dramatic because the change on offense. Grade: B

Who did the Patriots lose in NFL free company?

G/T Joe Thuney (signed with Chiefs for five years, $80 million)

This may’t be forgotten. The Patriots did re-purchase proper deal with Trent Brown in a commerce with the Raiders, however in addition they misplaced the very best free-agent guard to the AFC champions, who wish to overhaul their entrance for Patrick Mahomes. New England wants massive years from Brown, left deal with Isaiah Wynn and middle David Andrews to offset the sturdy blocking loss.

Are the Patriots now a playoff-caliber crew within the AFC once more?

That’s a tricky query to reply this early. The Payments for now stay a greater crew and guess to take the AFC East once more due to a rising Josh Allen vs. reviving Newton. At 7-9 final season, the Patriots had been 4 video games out of a wild-card spot in a loaded AFC the place the Ravens, Browns and Colts all made the playoffs at 11-5. The ten-6 Dolphins had been additionally three video games forward of the Patriots within the division. The Patriots had been tied for the tenth greatest file within the convention with the Chargers.

That is assuming just a few of the powers falter and groups such because the Dolphins, Raiders and Chargers don’t additionally get higher. There’s nonetheless rather a lot uncertainty over the play of Newton.

Splurging in NFL free company doesn’t assure an enormous spike outcomes. The Patriots pushed themselves to at the very least climb again above .500 with on paper, a good power of schedule for 2021. They’re much higher positioned for a 9-or-10 win ground, however they’ve much more work to do within the draft and remainder of the offseason to push the ceiling towards the true AFC contenders.