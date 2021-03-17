PDC Super Series 2: Brendan Dolan edges Michael Smith to clinch eighth ranking title



Brendan Dolan overcame Michael Smith 8-6 within the last of Tuesday’s Gamers Championship 5 occasion because the PDC Super Series 2 obtained beneath method in Milton Keynes.

The Northern Irish star produced arguably his most interesting ever day of darts as he scooped the £10,000 title within the first of 4 Gamers Championship occasions being staged on the Marshall Area this week.

Dolan had opened the day with a private greatest recorded common of 111.2 in his first-spherical win over Jason Lowe, and after seeing off Jamie Hughes 6-2, repeated that scoreline to beat World Champion Gerwyn Worth.

He then averaged over 106 in his final-16 win over Damon Heta and an enormous 109.5 within the quarter-finals in opposition to Scott Mitchell, earlier than having fun with a 7-4 win over Joe Cullen within the semis.

PDC Super Series 2: Day one Quarter-finals Joe Cullen 6-4 Ryan Joyce Brendan Dolan 6-3 Scott Mitchell Michael Smith 6-2 Ryan Searle Alan Soutar 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode Semi-finals Brendan Dolan 7-4 Joe Cullen Michael Smith 7-6 Alan Soutar Remaining Brendan Dolan 8-6 Michael Smith

𝗗𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 🏆 Brendan Dolan beats Michael Smith 8-6 to win on day certainly one of PDC Super Series II and picks up his eighth PDC title. What a day for the Northern Irishman! pic.twitter.com/HDCoAOFjO0 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 16, 2021

The ultimate proved a good affair, with Dolan edging 3-2 up with a 13-darter in leg 5 earlier than Smith took out a superb 135 checkout – of treble 19, treble 18 and double 12 – to degree earlier than breaking to maneuver 4-3 up.

Dolan, although, broke again to degree in 11 darts and the pair sat all sq. after 12 legs earlier than the previous World Grand Prix finalist pounced when Smith missed a dart at a double in every of the following two legs for ton-plus checkouts as he closed out an 8-6 win.

Dolan’s final match wins had include a brace of Gamers Championship titles in 2019, and he’s decided to pressure his method again into the world’s prime 32 as this yr progresses.

“I’ve modified just a few issues,” admitted Dolan. “I wish to win tournaments and also you want a little bit of luck on the day, and probably someplace alongside the road, I’ve had a little bit of luck.

“I do know I’ve performed nicely to beat these folks [today] however that’s what I do in apply. Folks don’t imagine you as a result of you may’t produce it the place it counts, and I’m attempting to do what I do in apply right here.

“I felt at the moment that my efficiency degree, my scoring was loads higher. I’ve gained ProTours earlier than and my ending was scientific however at the moment I assumed I totally deserved it. The usual was good on the prime after I first began, however now it’s that good on the backside so it’s important to elevate your sport.

“I wish to win extra. I’m fed up of simply collaborating, and for just a few years, I used to be completely happy simply to be right here with the perfect on the planet. Now I’m not completely happy to try this, I wish to be higher than them.”

Brendan Dolan is into the ultimate! He’s averaging greater than anybody else left within the match and is on the hunt for an eighth PDC title, as he sees off Joe Cullen 7-4 within the Semi’s! pic.twitter.com/4PIerd5NLF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 16, 2021

Smith had been a again-to-again Gamers Championship winner within the PDC Winter Series final yr, and loved his greatest run to date in 2021 as he soared into the ultimate.

After battling previous Gavin Carlin 6-5 within the first spherical, he would drop solely three legs in his subsequent 4 matches, along with his shows together with a 106 common as he defeated Lisa Ashton 6-0 to comply with an earlier whitewash of Luke Woodhouse.

He additionally overcame Berry van Peer and Ryan Searle, however was taken all the way in which to a deciding leg for a second time within the day on the semi-last stage earlier than edging previous Alan Soutar to ebook his spot within the decider in opposition to Dolan.

Soutar, Cullen impress once more

Soutar’s run to the final 4 continues his spectacular begin to life on the PDC circuit after successful a Tour Card final month and reaching the quarter-finals of Gamers Championship 3.

The Scot claimed an early win over Premier League champion Glen Durrant earlier than overcoming European Champion Peter Wright and World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Alan Soutar lately defeated Raymond Van Barneveld and Stephen Bunting to succeed in the final 16 of his first main PDC match

Joe Cullen’s bid to win a second Gamers Championship of 2021 had seen him common an enormous 111 in his final-32 win over Max Hopp and 105 in his quarter-last defeat of Ryan Joyce, earlier than Dolan ended his hopes.

Van Duijvenbode was one other participant in wonderful kind as PDC Super Series 2 started, averaging 112.7 in his final-16 defeat of Mensur Suljovic to comply with earlier averages of 109.9, 102.7 and 106.9 because the Dutchman reached the quarter-finals.

The final-eight line-up was accomplished by 2020 Gamers Championship occasion winners Searle and Joyce and former Lakeside Champion Mitchell, in his greatest run since successful a Tour Card final month.

🌹𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗜𝗦! Lisa Ashton defeats Adrian Lewis 6-3 to succeed in the final 16 at Gamers Championship 5! ‘The Lancashire Rose’ has now equalled her greatest efficiency in a Gamers Championship occasion. pic.twitter.com/8k7ahNptvW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 16, 2021

4-time Girls’s World Champion Ashton reached the final 16 for the second time on the PDC ProTour as she defeated Nathan Aspinall, Aaron Beeney and Adrian Lewis on Tuesday, earlier than dropping out to Smith.

Tuesday’s match noticed Ritchie Edhouse and Wayne Jones obtain 9-dart finishes to proceed the pattern of excellent legs in every of this yr’s Gamers Championship occasions.

