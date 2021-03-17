The Portland Trail Blazers will tackle the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter. Rip Metropolis is 22-16 general and 11-7 at dwelling, whereas New Orleans is 17-22 general and 5-12 on the street. The Blazers gained the final assembly between the groups on Feb. 17, 126-124.

Portland is favored by 1.5 factors within the newest Blazers vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-underneath is ready at 238.



Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed here are a number of NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Path Blazers:

Blazers vs. Pelicans unfold: Path Blazers -1,5

Blazers vs. Pelicans over-underneath: 238 factors

Featured Recreation | Portland Path Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

What you should know in regards to the Blazers

The Blazers misplaced 114-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Damian Lillard shot 6-for-13 from past the arc and completed with 38 factors and 7 boards. Regardless of the loss, Portland has gained 4 of its previous six video games. Lillard has scored 30-plus factors in eight of his final 13 video games.

CJ McCollum is anticipated to return from a 25-sport absence due to a foot harm on Tuesday. He was averaging 26.7 factors per sport earlier than the harm. Lillard had 43 factors and a profession-excessive 16 assists within the final assembly with the Pelicans.

What you should know in regards to the Pelicans

In the meantime, the Pelicans strolled previous the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 135-115. On the finish of the third quarter, New Orleans had established a 110-83 benefit. (*16*) had 27 factors and 5 assists. The Pelicans shot .654 (53-of-81) from the sphere, the second-finest mark in franchise historical past.

The 135 factors scored by the Pelicans was essentially the most scored vs. the Clippers this season. Williamson scored 36 factors within the final assembly with the Blazers. New Orleans can be aiming for a 3rd consecutive win on Tuesday.

The right way to make Pelicans vs. Blazers picks

The mannequin has simulated Blazers vs. Pelicans 10,000 occasions and the outcomes are in. It's leaning underneath on the full.

