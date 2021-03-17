By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.web Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Don Callis and Rich Swann: Swann was likable in his unified championship celebration earlier than Callis crashed his social gathering. Callis delivered a very good promo relating to the Swann vs. Kenny Omega title vs. title principal occasion for Impact Wrestling’s Revolt pay-per-view, and I loved the way in which that Swann conveyed that Callis’s phrases obtained to him.

Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel: A good principal occasion that was given loads of time and concluded with a decisive end. Callihan wants extra warmth and must do much less teleporting, so this was a step in the suitable route. Miguel all the time felt like he was pushed to a sure degree because the singles wrestler of The Rascalz, after which he would lose when he was within the ring with principal occasion gamers. That is extra of the identical, although I think that they’re constructing to him finally scoring a significant win over Callihan.

Impact Wrestling Tag Champions Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay vs. Larry D and Acey Romero in a non-title match: A showcase match for the brand new tag workforce champions. I’m shocked that Impact wrote them off for his or her run in Japan, because it looks like they may have simply recorded one other match together with some backstage segments prematurely so it might have appeared like they by no means left, however maybe we’ll get some footage of the duo with the tag titles in a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring.

Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Susan, Kimber Lee, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok, Nevaeh, Jazz, Jordynne Grace, ODB, and Alisha Edwards: A pretty random, but nicely labored outing. They crammed quite a lot of Knockouts into one match and it didn’t actually really feel prefer it moved something ahead, however it was entertaining filler.

Rohit Raju vs. Shera: The suitable man went over. I’m nonetheless unsure why they pulled Shera as Raju’s muscle, which appeared like a superb position for him.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Rhino vs. Jake Something: Rhino’s first match as a member of Violent By Design was underwhelming. I hoped for some kind of change from the look that Rhino has had since his ECW days. Slightly, it was the identical Rhino making loopy eyes together with his hair somewhat messy. This additionally felt like a spot the place somebody decrease on the cardboard than Something might have misplaced to Rhino. At the least they went with a distraction end, as overplayed as these are in professional wrestling today.