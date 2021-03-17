Priest Holmes was some of the dominant operating backs within the NFL throughout his prime and loved profitable stints with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Holmes was racking up offensive highlights on the gridiron from 1997-2007 earlier than accidents put a untimely finish to his profession.

Whereas Holmes is not that includes as one of many league’s most dangerous backfield weapons, he retired as some of the memorable operating backs within the recreation.

So, what is Holmes as much as these days?

Early Years and Faculty Profession

Priest Holmes was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, however grew up in San Antonio, Texas and attended John Marshall Excessive College, the place he led his soccer crew to a state championship recreation.

His profitable highschool profession landed him a possibility to play school soccer on the College of Texas at Austin.

Holmes spent four seasons at Texas however by no means actually caught out as a star, speeding for greater than 500 yards only one time. In whole, Holmes completed his collegiate profession with 20 touchdowns and 1,276 yards. He earned Sun Bowl MVP honors after Texas’ victory in opposition to North Carolina in 1994.

Holmes suffered a knee harm that value him the 1995 marketing campaign, and in the end relegated him to third-string running back on the depth chart after the emergence of Ricky Williams.

After ending his tenure with the Longhorns, Holmes declared for the NFL Draft, however he ended up going undrafted after a poor exhibiting on the NFL Mix.

NFL Profession

Priest Holmes had fairly the profession after going undrafted in 1997. (by way of @nflthrowback) Super Bowl XXXV Champion

2002 Offensive Participant of the Yr

4,590 rush yards from 2001-2003

66 touchdowns from 2002-2004 pic.twitter.com/3KXvVh8Nzy — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2020

Regardless of being undrafted in 1997, Priest Holmes got a chance with the Baltimore Ravens.

He didn’t play a lot in his first season, that includes primarily on particular groups as he was behind Earnest Byner on the depth chart.

Nonetheless, Holmes’ second yr with the crew was a breakout marketing campaign that noticed him rush for 1,008 yards and score seven touchdowns.

Holmes performed 4 whole seasons in Baltimore, and managed to win Super Bowl XXXV with the franchise in 2000 in opposition to the New York Giants because the backup operating again to Jamal Lewis.

Following his championship in Baltimore, Holmes made the transfer to Kansas Metropolis within the offseason as a free agent to playunder head coach Dick Vermeil.

With the Chiefs, Holmes emerged as a famous person, incomes three-consecutive Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections.

In 2002, Holmes was named AP Offensive Player of the Year after he recorded 21 speeding touchdowns, 1,615 speeding yards, 2,287 yards from scrimmage and 24 whole touchdowns. He adopted his 2002 season up by scoring 27 speeding touchdowns in 2003.

Holmes performed in simply eight video games in 2004, lacking the latter half of the season with a knee harm. The harm bug bit arduous once more in 2005 after a spinal injury pressured him to overlook 9 video games, in addition to the complete 2006 season.

Throughout Holmes’ prolonged absence, fellow operating again Larry Johnson stepped into the beginning position, and maintained it even when Holmes returned to coaching camp in 2007.

After logging simply 46 snaps in 2007, Holmes announced his retirement.

Priest Holmes Now

These days, the previous soccer participant is targeted on the Priest Holmes Foundation, which goals to assist younger college students maximize their potential and obtain success. He founded the organization in 2005 whereas he was nonetheless a member of the Chiefs.

Holmes has been inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame, in addition to the San Antonio Sports activities Corridor of Fame and the Texas Excessive College HOF.

Regardless of his stellar prime, Holmes has but to be inducted into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In line with reviews, Holmes boasts an estimated net worth of $15 million.