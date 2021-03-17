Jordy De Wijs scored a late winner for QPR as they got here from two targets right down to beat Millwall 3-2 in a vigorous London derby.

First-half targets from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett put the guests in command.

However Charlie Austin scored six minutes into the second half and Stefan Johansen equalised earlier than Dutch defender De Wijs rose to go residence Ilias Chair’s nook 4 minutes from time.

Millwall took the lead after simply six minutes following an error by Todd Kane.

Picture:

Jordy De Wijs (C) celebrates QPR’s late winner



After Kane was dispossessed by George Evans, Ryan Woods threaded by an ideal cross to Wallace, who fired into the far nook of the web – his eighth objective of the season.

Rangers thought that they had equalised when Rob Dickie nudged the ball in after Lyndon Dykes’ lengthy throw had been headed on by De Wijs.

However Dickie was adjudged to be offside, and shortly afterwards the defender’s header from one other Dykes throw was saved out by goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

After these two scares, Millwall scored from their very own lengthy throw six minutes earlier than half-time.

Bennett netted moments after a dreadful miss when he shot tamely at goalkeeper Seny Dieng after beating the Rangers offside lure and discovering himself by on objective.

The striker atoned in emphatic vogue by getting in entrance of Kane to acrobatically hook the ball in after Mahlon Romeo’s throw had been headed on by Jake Cooper.

One other flick-on by Cooper early within the second half, this time from Evans’ lofted free-kick, teed-up Shaun Hutchinson, who shot large from close to the sting of the six-yard field.

A 3rd objective would virtually actually have sealed the win for Millwall.

As a substitute, Rangers got hope by Austin’s sixth objective since rejoining the membership on mortgage from West Brom on the finish of January.

Geoff Cameron despatched the ball in from the left and Austin received in entrance of Alex Pearce to go past Bialkowski.

Hutchinson was then responsible of a good worse miss when he skied a primary-time effort over the crossbar from a couple of yards after being discovered by Wallace’s free-kick.

That miss, and Woods dropping possession, proved pricey for the Lions, whose lead was worn out within the 67th minute.

After Chris Willock had robbed Woods, Dykes fed a cross by to Lee Wallace, whose low cross from the left flawed-footed Cooper and dropped to Johansen. The Norwegian was additionally off-stability however managed to readjust his place and scuff the ball in from shut vary.

As Millwall wilted, QPR pushed for a winner and had been rewarded by De Wijs’ first objective since arriving on mortgage from Hull.

What the managers stated…

QPR’s Mark Warburton: “I don’t price that first half in any form or kind. We had been fortunate to be solely 2-0 down. We performed like a crew that hadn’t even met one another earlier than. We gave the ball away cheaply, vacated areas positionally and had been naive. It was very not like us as a crew. We absolutely deserved to be two down and it may simply have been extra. We appeared thus far off our regular degree.

“To then present that want and character, and to create so many probabilities towards a Millwall defence that offers away only a few probabilities towards most groups within the division, the gamers deserve a lot credit score. Within the second half we had been on the entrance foot, shifting the ball a lot faster, and the gamers smelt the victory versus simply settling for the purpose. To return again in that vogue – they confirmed lots of want and dedication – they will take big perception from that efficiency.”

Millwall’s Gary Rowett: “Within the first half we had been glorious. We received to grips with QPR, moved the ball effectively, had excellent probabilities and took two of them. We spoke clearly about sustaining that depth within the second half. For us to then concede so early in that second half – I assumed it was a very poor objective.

“You’ve gotten a wonderful likelihood to take the sport away from QPR however you don’t take it. They rating fairly shortly after that and as quickly as they rating it provides them an actual elevate. It was a mixture of not having the ability to keep that vitality degree and making three actually unhealthy errors. We made errors, they punished us and we most likely received what we deserved.”