Ram Pothineni talks about love failure

The younger and energetic actor Ram Pothineni starrer Jagadam accomplished 14 years yesterday 16 March 2007 because the film was launched on 16 March 2007. The film Jagadam was helmed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar and bankrolled by Aditya Babu. Yesterday, ismart Shankar fame Ram Pothineni took to his Twitter and stated, “The film Jagadam is like that one love failure that you’ll always remember in life, even after fourteen years. It’s nonetheless a bit painful however but lovely.” Ram Pothineni additionally thanked Sukumar for this lovely expertise and sensational music composer Devi Sri Prasad for his soulful music.

Ram Pothineni made a debut with YVS Chowdary’s Devadasu, which was launched in 2006 and the romantic entertainer additionally launched Goa bombshell Ileana D Cruz. Later Ram collaborated with inventive and proficient movie maker Sukumar for his subsequent movie Jagadam, through which he shared the display house with Isha Sahani.

The film Jagadam is all about the story of a younger man Seenu who goals of turning into a thug and grows as much as be a member of an area gangster’s group.

Ram Pothineni was final seen taking part in the lead position in motion thriller drama Pink, the remake of Tamil movie Thadam. At present he’s working with Lingusamy for an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie, which has Uppena woman Krithi Shetty within the feminine lead position.