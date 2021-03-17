Fantin Raj Rio, higher identified by his stage title Rio, is a 31-year-old actor, anchor and video jockey from Tamil Nadu who works within the Tamil tv and movie trade.

Rio Raj Biography:

(*4*) Identify Fantin Rio Raj Nickname Rio Age 31 Occupation Actor, Anchor, Video Jockey Birthplace Erode, Tamil Nadu, India

Rio Raj private life:

Rio Raj was born on February 17, 1989 in a middle-class household. His hometown is town of Erode in Tamil Nadu, India. He handed his highschool training from Boys Govt. Mr. Secondary college in Erode. Rio later graduated from Guru Ragavendra Polytechnic School, Veppoor district of Gudiyattam in Tamil Nadu. After relationship for some time, Rio bought married to his girlfriend Shruthi Ravi in ​​the month of February 2017. They turned dad and mom within the first months of 2020 when Shruthi gave start to a daughter on March 7. names.

Rio Raj Profession:

Rio started his performing profession by starring in one of many Tamil language’s greatest each day cleaning soap dramas entitled Kana Kaanum Kaalangal-Kaloori Saalai. He later appeared on Solar Music Channel as a video jockey, internet hosting a number of exhibits for about three years. Rio picked up his first lead function in 2016 for the Star Vijay tv sequence known as Saravanan Meenatchi which performs the character Saravanan. He went on to host a number of hit TV exhibits for later years on Star Vijay, together with Bigg Boss Tamil 2 discuss present – enjoyable limitless.

Rio debuted his profession in movies with a supporting function within the 2017 movie Sathriyan and bought his first starring function in movies via Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja launched in June 2019. This movie gave him the Rising Star Award at Edison Awards of 2019. He has starred additionally in a brief movie Kadhal Ondru Kanden.

Rio Raj In Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Bigg Boss Tamil is about to air its fourth season in early October 2020, broadcast by Star Vijay Channel. The present was initially scheduled to premiere within the month of June 2020, however has been hindered on account of Covid-19. The information got here out when the channel launched its first teaser on August 27, 2020. The members within the present are shortlisted by the creators. One in all them is a well-known actor Rio.