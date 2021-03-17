(*5*)

(*8*)Riverdale season 5 returns to The CW with the eighth episode of the fifth season. Right here’s tips on how to watch “Chapter Eighty-4: Lock & Key” on-line.

There can be a brand new episode of it subsequent Wednesday night Riverdale airs on The CW. The community’s veteran thriller TV sequence, it just lately returned from a week-long hiatus for a model new episode. It’s now broadcasting yet one more.

Within the present’s fifth season, the core group of twenties returned to town after years away to reunite with among the different twenty-somethings hanging out. After studying that Hiram Lodge has tried to disband Riverdale, the highschool pals resolve to workforce as much as cease him and grow to be academics at Riverdale Excessive to proceed it.

On this subsequent episode, the whole gang is invited to Cheryl Blossom’s Thornhill home for a celebration they may always remember. Hoping to take advantage of the chance, the gang will guarantee viewers don’t neglect this episode any time quickly.

Riverdale can be taking an extended break from The CW within the coming weeks. It should full its spring run in late March earlier than taking an extended break from the printed schedule. It should then return in July.

watch Riverdale season 5 on-line

Full particulars on tips on how to view the eighth providing from RiverdaleThe fifth season will be discovered under, together with begin time, TV data, stay stream and extra:

(*8*)Date: Wednesday March 17

(*8*)Time: 8:00 PM ET

(*8*)Season: 5

(*8*)Episode: 8 “Chapter Eighty 4: Lock & Key”

(*8*)TV info: The CW

(*8*)Live stream: CWTV.com

“Chapter Eighty-4: Lock & Key” will air for the primary time on The CW Wednesday night time earlier than being uploaded to CWTV the following day – the place it is going to be obtainable to stream for 5 weeks.

(*8*)Are you excited for it Riverdale season 5, episode 8? How are you going to have a look at it? Tell us within the feedback under!