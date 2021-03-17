The San Francisco 49ers re-signed Trent Williams to the largest O-lineman contract in NFL historical past. And with that signing in the books, San Francisco look primed to re-enter the highlight that had shined upon them solely a season in the past as NFC Champions.

“Right here come the @49ers. Forgot about them? They’re the sleeping giants of the NFC.” — @PSchrags on why San Francisco may very well be proper again in the thick of issues subsequent yr. pic.twitter.com/4BFTKbCsYg — GMFB (@gmfb) March 17, 2021

The 8-time professional bowler was concerned in conversations with Kansas Metropolis and the Chicago Bears earlier than returning to the San Francisco 49ers. GM John Lynch spoke very extremely of Trent Williams after the signing. “I feel the plan was to land him proper at times let the relaxation form of work itself out… We’ll see the place the remainder of our workforce is at, however proper now we’re simply ecstatic that we had been capable of pull it off at a extremely opportune time.”

The San Francisco 49ers additionally signed former Falcons middle Alex Mack. The 2019 Tremendous Bowl runner-up will hope to as soon as once more command the respect of opposing groups.

The 49ers had been certainly one of the most feared group of gamers all through the NFL, particularly on the defensive aspect of the ball. And it gained’t be a shock if the return to NFC stardom in 2021.

What went improper for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020?

The extremely anticipated “Revenge Tour” of the 49ers in 2020 went sideways actual fast. The workforce misplaced a ridiculous quantity of key starters in weeks 2 & 3 at MetLife Stadium. Stud defensive finish and DROY Nick Bosa tore his ACL, ending his season immediately. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his ankle, and the speedy Raheem Mostert picked up a knee harm.

All-Professional TE George Kittle began solely 8 video games. And even then had an enormous 63 catches for 634 yards, which was greater than each Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, the Patriots new TE signings. By mid-season, The 49ers had misplaced a staggering 22 gamers to harm and ended the season with a dismal 6-10 document.

Up to date #49ers harm checklist. You may subject a complete workforce with this checklist. 22 gamers presently out, possible 24 by finish of day. One other 8 gamers have missed time attributable to harm. pic.twitter.com/hYfmqUYYha — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 2, 2020

What to anticipate from the 49ers in 2021

The 2020 season was removed from ideally suited for the 49ers. However what it did get them was the No. 12 decide in the draft. San Francisco has had a bunch of hits in the draft in seasons prior. 2019 DROY Nick Bosa had 9 sacks in his first season. WR’s Deebo Samuels and Brandon Aiyuk had a mixed 1800 yards in their first seasons. Thus, the San Francisco 49ers can be assured with their draft evaluation for the 2021 season.

However the key to the 49ers success lies in the indisputable fact that they are going to, in all likeliness, be wholesome to begin the 2021 season. In 2019, the San Francisco 49ers had been by far the finest workforce in the NFC. They’d a ten level lead in the 4th quarter of the Tremendous Bowl lower than 15 months in the past.

The similar league buildings geared toward creating parity that made issues so difficult on the 49ers this season could have the reverse impact subsequent yr. With the expertise that ought to stay on — and be added to — the roster, double-digit wins are most positively inside attain.

What are the largest worries for the 49ers in 2021?

It’s an enormous one, all proper. All of the aforementioned causes ought to set the San Francisco 49ers up for a bounce-back season subsequent yr — that’s if they’ll settle their quarterback state of affairs.

Since Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract for subsequent season primarily is a workforce choice, there’s an honest probability he has thrown his final move with the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco would incur solely $2.8 million in lifeless cash by releasing Garoppolo at the finish of the season, which looks as if a extra prudent funding than bringing Jimmy G again for greater than $24 million for every of the subsequent two seasons.

How come the 49ers haven’t restructured Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract to create extra space to construct this roster? Looks like the apparent factor to do with the QB you’ve dedicated to… Except……. pic.twitter.com/NuGtVTZBQM — Crocky (@eric_crocker) March 15, 2021

The 49ers may look to the draft for a QB. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence might be out of attain, however the 49ers may make a transfer on different stud QBs like BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and NDSU’s Trey Lance. It’s at all times potential the 49ers draft a QB and convey Jimmy G again.

The 49ers may additionally make a transfer on veteran QB Marcus Mariota, or commerce for youthful abilities in Sam Darnold or Tua Tagovailoa.

It’s the largest query mark the 49ers have transferring ahead. But when they’ll discover a good reply, they’ll be proper again in enterprise. The “revenge tour” isn’t over.

Additionally Learn: Chicago Bears Free Agency 2021: Who Are The Bears Trying To Add In Free Agency? Is The Russell Wilson Dream Lifeless & Andy Dalton The Greatest they Have?