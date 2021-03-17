The pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru is now live. The event will happen at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Mega Star Chiranjeevi is the particular visitor for this event.

Because the event is graced by each Famous person Mahesh Babu and Mega Star Chiranjeevi, the event is known as the Mega Super Event. Different well-known actors, celebrities, technicians, solid and crew of the movie are anticipated to attend the event.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to launch on January 11, 2020. The movie will conflict with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which can be launched on January 12, 2020. Each movies are anticipated to be a deal with for the viewers this Sankranthi.

Sarileru Neekevvaru involves the film herself and is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. Well-known veteran actress Vijayashanti makes a comeback with a lead function on this film.

The solid contains different actors reminiscent of Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore will play supporting roles within the film. The movie is a few story a few main of the military, performed by Mahesh Babu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju underneath the banner of AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Leisure Pvt. Ltd. The movie would have been made with a price range of 100 crores.

The movie’s music consists by Devi Sri Prasad. R. Rathnavelu is the cameraman. And the movie is edited by Tammiraju. The movie is licensed with a U / A certificates and would run for 168 minutes.

Watch Sarileru Neekevvaru Pre Launch Event live