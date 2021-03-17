David Dobrik, a member of the well-liked YouTube Vlog Squad, was accused by a number of different members of the identical YouTube group of making a poisonous work setting by which they had been basically tricked into collaborating in sketches that made them uncomfortable. This week, Vlog Squad member Scotty Sire launched a video defending the actions of different Vlog Squad members David Dobrik and Jason Nash.

Sire’s video was instantly criticized. The eight-minute video mentioned the particulars of the allegations towards his colleagues. Throughout the video, Sire produced ‘proof’ that appeared to discredit Seth Francois’ allegations. Nevertheless, the YouTube group had none of it.

The video, which has since been eliminated, drew a bunch of responses from a number of distinguished gamers in the YouTube group who denounced Sire, claiming that his video was not proof of something. Sire has since apologized, however the injury was already achieved. Be part of us as we unwrap the Scotty Sire video and subsequent apologies.

The accusations

Former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois just lately appeared on the H3H3 podcast the place he revealed that David Dobrik, his former colleague at the Vlog Squad, tricked him into making out with Jason Nash. Francois mentioned this kiss was orchestrated with out his permission and was the driving pressure behind his determination to depart the YouTube workforce.

In response to Francois, he believed he was performing the make-out sketch with feminine Squad member Corinna Kopf. Whereas planning the sketch, Francois mentioned Dobrik had instructed him that Corinna would put on an ‘previous man’s masks’ throughout the sketch. Upon completion of the sketch, the masks was eliminated and it was revealed that the second contestant’s id was not Corinna Kopf, however in actual fact Jason Nash.

Francois has spoken out on the matter, saying he didn’t authorize that model of the joke. The incident was labeled as sexual assault by social media fans, and Francois now claims that label as nicely.

“Quite a bit of it has to do with being on the Vlog squad and being in David’s content material. I made a decision to maneuver to Atlanta as a result of once I was in LA after overlaying that video with Jason. Tens of millions of folks misunderstand my very own sexuality and the way I really feel about collaborating in one thing he didn’t have my permission for, ”Francois mentioned on the H3H3 podcast.

The Scotty Sire video

Sire has uploaded a video to his YouTube channel labeled “hello”. Throughout this video, Sire boldly acknowledged that Francois had consented to the joke earlier than it was carried out, and that it was “all enjoyable”.

‘I’m completely sick of seeing my pal’s names dragged by way of the mud over false accusations and lies … they [the accused] didn’t say something as a result of the Vlog Squad doesn’t cowl rumors, lies and gossip, ”mentioned Sire.

Sire tried to show that Francois accepted of the joke by offering pictures of a textual content message alternate between Francois and Dobrik. In these posts, Francois writes “down for an additional pillow sketch” and “I actually don’t care, so long as you decide me up.”

The YouTube group immediately criticized the claims made in Sire’s video. Ethan Klein of the H3H3 group referred to as the claims an assault on Seth Francois’ character. Klein additionally publicly accused David Dobrik of utilizing Scotty Sire to guide the dialog.

“Clearly David is aware of Scotty is making this video and that it dietary supplements him with info,” mentioned Klein.

The apology

Regardless of all the backlash, Sire deleted the video and apologized. The apology explains why Sire eliminated the video, however makes it clear that he knew the video was prone to appeal to so much of consideration. He claimed he solely anticipated it to be extremely analyzed – no matter it was – however his phrases had been by no means meant to harm so many individuals.

Regardless of Sire’s apologies and additional criticism of Dobrik’s conduct throughout this trial, David Dobrik is presently silent on the matter.