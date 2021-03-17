Cricket is normally known as a recreation of uncertainties and its instance has additionally been seen many instances. Many instances it occurs {that a} workforce makes a brand new historical past by making a really massive rating, whereas on the similar time the batting of a workforce is totally shattered and an embarrassing record is made.

One thing comparable has been seen in Indian home cricket as nicely. The same scenario has been noticed in a match throughout the Senior Girls’s ODI Event. The weirdest factor about this match was that it has been included in the quickest ending matches in cricket historical past.

(*4*)

Nagaland workforce scattered in entrance of Mumbai

Truly, of Indore Holkar Stadium (Holkar Stadium) Nagaland and Mumbai workforce have been nose to nose. Throughout this time, the Nagaland women’s cricket workforce, who got here out to bat first, might solely rating 17 runs. Which is a really low and embarrassing rating made by any cricket workforce.

(*4*)

In response, the Mumbai workforce, chasing a really modest goal of 18 runs, achieved the goal solely on 4 balls of the primary over. Essentially the most shocking factor in this match was that the complete workforce of Nagaland was fully piled up in just 17.4 overs.

Mumbai completed the match in just 4 balls

(*4*)

Batting first Nagaland (Nagaland) From the women’s workforce, no batsman might rating even in double digit. Six of the workforce’s 11 gamers returned with out being opened with out opening an account. Nagaland batsman Sariba scored 9 runs, which was the very best particular person rating made by the workforce’s modest rating.

After this, the second highest rating for the workforce got here not from any participant however from the additional runs given by the bowlers of the opposite workforce. The bowlers of Mumbai workforce gave 3 runs with extensive balls. Other than this, the workforce of Nagaland performed very embarrassing cricket.