Fuck my total life.

I suppose I requested for it. I had the temerity to query no matter stage of bullshit comes with Russell Wilson. I used to be clearly arguing in regards to the curtains at Spahn Ranch.

Andy Goddamn Dalton. Is there a extra Bears transfer? Particularly after getting mainly the identical factor final offseason in NIck Foles? Besides this one doesn’t also have a 5-sport heater that resulted in glory to his identify? Andy Dalton. With out A.J. Inexperienced to cowl up all of the issues he can’t do. Which is mainly, “The whole lot however heave it as much as A.J. Inexperienced.”

It’s really bewildering, or at the least it will be to anybody who hasn’t been getting spiritually swirlied as a Bears fan for his or her total lives, that in a season the place we have been led to imagine that each GM Ryan Tempo and head coach Matt Nagy have been combating for his or her jobs, they’re going to guess every part on Andy Dalton. I do know, when wagering a big sum of cash on the observe, that I all the time prefer to chuck all of it at whichever horse takes a shit final. Foolproof technique, that.

So this implies both these two clowns aren’t getting fired after this yr it doesn’t matter what, or they genuinely assume Dalton is an answer, or they’ve an much more galaxy-brained reply that can assuredly trigger half of Bears nation to stroke out (admittedly not fairly the problem it sounds at first). Maybe in no matter pretzel logic passes for ahead thought at 1920 Soccer Drive they determine they signed Mike Glennon as soon as after which instantly drafted Mitch Trubisky with out telling Glennon and that resulted in a 11-5 season a yr and a half later, it would work once more. This cavalcade of giblets nonetheless very nicely would possibly commerce for Russell Wilson and spend some $60 million on quarterbacks whereas my canine performs left sort out (and she will’t anchor for fuck all).

Signing Dalton is an admission you don’t have a plan this season, so that you’re going to kick the can down the highway a season, which truthful sufficient, is a really Chicago answer to simply about any downside we’ve. That is the news-and-toss of QB plans. The Bears didn’t suck fairly sufficient to get in amongst the prime QBs within the draft, don’t have the movable property to amass Wilson or Watson and have something leftover however Khalil Mack, cigarette butts, and Dorito mud. In order that they’ll simply plug on this dope and hope it’s completely different subsequent yr, besides everybody might be older.

That is the proper instance of a company that has by no means had a plan, ever. It retains hoping the man under them has one, whereas that particular person hopes the man above them has one, or they only all stare blankly at a wall. The house owners are the boring-ass cousins of the Bluths. The GM tells everybody he met Drew Brees as soon as. Their coach acts out the soccer model of A Stunning Thoughts earlier than they’ve John Nash dedicated. This can be a group that really mentioned at their postseason press convention, “Nicely, when you decide us by different measures than wins and losses.” THERE ARE NO OTHER MEASURES! My buddies and I don’t collect round beers and reminisce in regards to the time…fuck I don’t even know. The means they talked to the media?

That is the foundational franchise of your entire league. This isn’t some growth make-good like Houston or Cleveland. It’s not a unusually positioned billionaire’s toy like Jacksonville. It’s the crew that began the entire league. If this have been the NBA the McCakseys would have been taken out again and shot years in the past. The McCaskeys belong within the NHL the place they will speak about custom and legacy all they need and nobody will discover or care.

The NFL is the one sport the place one signing lets each fan know they’re in for 4 months of bilge and runoff by itself. The Bears have signed Dalton, put him on the con, and requested him to not contact something. It’s going to be watching a crew parallel park for 16 video games.

And you realize the worst half? What Bears followers like me are actually complaining about as we speak? Is that we all know that this was the one transfer for the Bears. They’re in a spot the place that is what makes probably the most sense. They by no means had the gasoline for Wilson, and must promote out the roster and draft to get him. They by no means have been engaging sufficient for Watson. They weren’t even engaging sufficient for Carson Wentz. They weren’t unhealthy sufficient to get the highest QBs within the draft. They’re actually nowhere. This assures that they gained’t utterly fuck over the long run. It was their solely play. They couldn’t do something distinction-making. We’re not shouting at Dalton. We’re shouting on the rain that introduced him right here.