Softball gamers may be a few of the dirtiest athletes in sports activities. Something goes on the diamond, and a few women are extra cutthroat than even Calamity Jane and the gunslingers of the Wild West.

Significantly, we’ve written about nasty collisions at practically each base on the diamond. From leaping karate kicks at residence plate to low cost shot shoves at third base and too many large hits at first base to rely, it’s simply an unlucky a part of the sport.

There’s a saying that goes, “when the practice is coming, get off the tracks.”

Nicely, when the a lot bigger softball runner is coming your manner, you higher get out of the manner.

Softball Runner Flattens Smaller Player

In a video posted on Instagram, one softball participant constructed like a brick home is making an attempt to beat out a floor ball.

The throw from the infielder takes the first baseman up the foul line off the base. The a lot smaller first baseman does a little bit shuffle step however is flattened like a pancake in the subsequent on the spot. She goes down laborious into the filth and doubtless noticed stars after that nasty truck.

The runner, No. 15, then stands on the base as if she have been taught to run over fielders likes that. You’ll be able to hear somebody on the discipline yell after the play in displeasure.

So, who was in the fallacious right here?

Should you ask me, it’s difficult. Our bigger runner is manner inside the baseline. It won’t be her fault relying the place she begins, however she undoubtedly might’ve been extra towards the line.

As for the fielder, it’s her job to remain out of the runner’s path. I’m not even positive what she was doing as soon as she catches the throw, however she most likely regretted consuming filth.

Both manner, I hope Alabama soccer head coach Nick Saban noticed this clip and gave this softball participant an opportunity. She will hit with the better of them.