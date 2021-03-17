Venkatesh is at the moment working for his upcoming a lot hyped motion drama Naarappa, which is a remake of Tamil drama Asuran through which Dhanush performed the lead function. Ace music composer Mani Sharma was on the board to render the tune for Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Naarappa. However now the studies are coming that the music composer has walked out and given a sudden jolt to Venkatesh’ Naarappa.

Not too long ago through the media interplay, Mani Sharma himself expressed his displeasure that the makers had not given him sufficient freedom for the movie Naarappa. Now the sources say that he has opted out of the mission and the makers are planning to rope one other music director for Venkatesh starrer.

Other than Venkatesh and Priyamani, the movie Naarappa additionally has Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in distinguished roles. The film is being helmed by Srikanth Addala and is collectively backed by D Suresh Babu in affiliation with Kalaipuli S Thanu who bankrolled Tamil unique.

Shyam Okay Naidu is dealing with the cinematography, and Marthand Okay Venkatesh is caring for the modifying division.

Venkatesh Daggubati who will probably be seen enjoying the function of a center aged man Naarappa, has undergone a complete transformation for his character the place he will probably be seen as a father of a 20 years outdated son.