As for the TRPs, Superstar Singer is taken into account probably the most watched actuality reveals within the nation. However like all good present, Superstar Singer has to finish. Seems to be like kids from all around the nation have been on the present. As well as, these kids had competed with one another to grow to be the singing sensation of the nation.

The truth present has gone via a number of twists and turns. Nonetheless, the present’s grand finale is all set to premiere tonight. One of the attention-grabbing facets of the present is its format. Every contestant was partnered with one of many 4 captains on the present. The names of the present’s captain are Salman Ali, Nitin Kumar, Sachin Kumar Valmiki, and Jyotica Tangi. As well as, the contributors needed to carry out in entrance of notable judges, particularly Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

A majority of the contestants have been eradicated from the present and now solely six contestants are going to compete once more. As well as, the contributors compete with one another for the primary place. The contributors who survived an extended journey are Nishtha Sharma, Ankona Mukherjee, Harshit Nath, Sneha Shankar, Mauli, Priya Bhattacharjee.

The place can folks watch Superstar Singer and when?

The sources stated the Superstar Singer finale will air on Sony Leisure TV at 8pm. Viewers want to know that they’ll watch the grand finale via the SonyLIV app. Furthermore, Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik can even shock the viewers with their performances.