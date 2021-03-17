NCAA Tournament First Round: (11) Syracuse (16-9) vs (6) San Diego State (23-4) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Syracuse vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 9:40 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

Syracuse vs San Diego State Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

You understand what you’re getting in terms of Syracuse …

Type of.

As all the time, the Orange play a nasty model of protection that does every little thing attainable to drive steals and massive errors. As all the time, this can be a lengthy, athletic group that strikes the ball round nicely, assaults the glass, and is aggressive sufficient be a big-time hassle in opposition to the three.

It’s an excellent group on the free throw line, it’s often lethal from three, and comes up with a complete lot of blocks with its inside presence.

San Diego State performs a defensive fashion and isn’t all that into getting right into a high-powered shootout.

Why San Diego State Will Win

You form of know what you’re getting in terms of Syracuse.

It’s all these optimistic issues, nicely coached, and difficult as nails, however it additionally has moments when the offense simply doesn’t work in any respect. It couldn’t hit a factor in opposition to the terrific Clemson D in a 78-61 loss again in early February, and it twice struggled in opposition to Virginia and its fashion – which is form of a resemblance to what San Diego State does.

San Diego State is among the nation’s final three-and-D groups, main the Mountain West in three-point share, ending eighth within the nation in scoring protection, and with a method of play that demolishes offense by attacking the ball and forcing a complete lot of steals.

To beat Syracuse, you’ve bought to be aggressive on the glass – no downside there – you should be cautious with the ball, and the offense needs to be a bit deliberate. The Aztecs haven’t hit double-digit turnovers in any of the final 4 video games and haven’t gotten there in eight of the final 11.

What’s Going To Occur

Decide in opposition to Syracuse at your individual peril.

This isn’t one in all Jim Boeheim’s monster groups, however it’s had its moments when it the D rose up and clamped down, it was suffocating.

San Diego State’s offense is simply energetic sufficient to keep away from being closed down, and the protection is simply nasty sufficient to gradual issues right down to a grind when it must.

The Aztecs are a bit higher from three and it’s a bit extra constant defensively. Don’t anticipate fireworks, however be careful for a tense thriller that comes right down to the ultimate few possessions.

Syracuse vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 69, Syracuse 65

Line: San Diego State -3, o/u: 139

