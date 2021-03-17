Tandav is an Indian political thriller net collection that airs on one of many well-known OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video. It’s directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki. This collection consists of Saif Ali Khan, Comedy Nights with Kapil fame Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni. This collection is in regards to the darkish sides of Indian politics, the place individuals are likely to do something to get to energy.

Tandav season 2 release date(*2*)

Tandav Season 1 will likely be launched on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. Because of the intense storyline, the twists and turns within the collection received the viewers concerned and the present’s creators deserted the plot for season 2. Viewers of this collection are just about eagerly awaiting Season 2’s release, forged, and plot.

Tandav Season 2 is anticipated to be launched in late 2022. The Season 2 script has not but been finalized. The creators of the collection will make an official announcement in regards to the begin of the shoot, the forged, the plot and the release.

Tandav Season 2 Solid:

Saif Ali Khan (Samar Pratap Singh), son of Devki Nandan Singh, the three-year prime minister.

Sunil Grover (Gurpal Singh).

Critique Kamra (Sana Mir), VNU scholar.

Niharika Kundu.

Dino Morea (Professor Jigar Sampath).

Tasneem Khan (Disha Kapoor).

Sarah Jane Dias (Ayesha Pratap Singh), the spouse of Samar Pratap Singh.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Shiva Shekhar), VNU scholar.

Dimple Kapadia (Anuradha Kishore), Devki Nandan Singh’s previous buddy.

Anup Soni (Kailash Kumar).

Paresh Pahuja (Raghu Kishore Singh) Anuradha Kishore’s son.

Jatin Sharma.

Latin Ghai.

Neha hinge (Garima Deswal).

Samar Singh is seen as a rebellious, merciless, harmful and aggressive son of Prime Minister Devaki Nandan. He desires his celebration to strengthen its grip on Delhi. Within the second season, Samar Singh is anticipated to strengthen his celebration and transfer on into politics. This collection revealed the true colours of the viewers by means of the chaotic doorways of Indian politics. A lot of the collection was filmed in Shahi and Regal Pataudi Palace.