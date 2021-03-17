NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) Texas (19-7) vs (14) Abilene Christian (23-4) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Texas vs Abilene Christian Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 9:50 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: truTV

Texas vs Abilene Christian Game Preview

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

Measurement. The Wildcats have it in 7-0 Kolton Kohl and 6-8 Joe Nice who suck up rebounds and create a strong inside presence that’s going to be an issue.

On an incredible run of 12 wins within the final 13 video games, Abilene Christian is purple scorching with passing offense, one of many nation’s hardest scoring defenses, and with an aggressive group of attacking guards that take the ball away time and again.

The Wildcats lead the nation in turnover margin, they get to the free throw line a ton, and so they’ll be capable of deal with themselves simply fantastic on the boards, however …

Why Texas Will Win

Texas leads the Large 12 in rebounds per sport and gained’t have an excessive amount of of a fear towards the Abilene Christian measurement.

On a roll, the Longhorns gained 5 straight video games to shut out the common season, together with the Large 12 Tournament championship. They’re doing it by being purple scorching from the sector, improbable on the free throw line, and once more, on the boards.

Abilene Christian may need a complete lot of positives, but it surely for all of the steals and the attacking fashion, there’s a complete lot of hacking happening. There aren’t sufficient defensive rebounds, both – anticipate no less than ten Texas offensive boards and a slew of second probability factors.

What’s Going To Occur

Texas will maintain the momentum going.

The Longhorns will likely be bothered a bit by the Abilene Christian protection, however the scoring will come from a number of components, the protection will likely be aggressive, too, and the rebounds will matter.

The Wildcats misplaced to Texas Tech 51-44 when it was overwhelmed on the boards and struggled from the sector. They misplaced to Arkansas by 13 once they had been overwhelmed baldly on the boards and couldn’t hit from three.

Texas will win large on the boards and can cease the Wildcats from three.

Texas vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Line

Texas 78, Abilene Christian 67

Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Should See Ranking: 3

