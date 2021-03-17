It’s Tuesday, and have you learnt what which means? It means we’re someday nearer to the start of the NCAA Event! And if we’re someday nearer to the beginning of the event, which means you’re running out of time to join our CBS Sports bracket games. I imply, is it even March if you happen to aren’t in a bracket pool or 15?

I can nonetheless bear in mind the primary time I joined a bracket pool. It was within the sixth grade, and my fitness center/well being instructor ran it. On the time, I believed it was superb {that a} instructor was utilizing class time to show us about how a bracket pool labored and providing the category winners sweet as a prize. Now, I notice he was simply doing it as a result of brackets are superior, and he was an single man in his late 30s unqualified to show pre-youngsters about their our bodies and these unusual urges they had been beginning to expertise. I imply, if given the selection of educating youngsters about fallopian tubes and sexually transmitted illnesses or breaking down the intricacies of the NCAA Tournament, I do know which one I’d select.

Anyway, I didn’t win my first bracket pool. I picked Duke to win it, however the Blue Devils misplaced within the second spherical. So I didn’t have to attend lengthy to expertise the journey from the enjoyment and pleasure of infinite potentialities whereas filling out your bracket to figuring out life is merciless and nothing good ever occurs to you earlier than the primary weekend of the event had ended.

I’ve been hooked ever since.

Alright, now let’s hope tonight’s picks don’t harm as badly because the Kings blowing a straightforward cowl on Monday did.

All instances Eastern, and all odds through William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Scorching Ticket

Jazz at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Choose: Jazz -4 (-110): Based mostly on how the road is shifting on this sport, I’m on the opposite facet of the unfold than most, however I’m not apprehensive about it. I’m positive the thought is that the Celtics are dwelling underdogs, and the Celtics are 3-1 ATS as dwelling canine this season. That’s all nicely and good, however I see the worth on the Jazz on this spot. I’ve Utah being about seven factors higher than Boston this season, so to get them at -4 — even on the street — is interesting. I’d recommend you presumably wait on it a bit and see if the road shrinks even additional.

Anyway, I feel the Jazz are being undervalued on this spot partly as a result of they’ve did not cowl in 4 straight. Effectively, the Jazz are just too good to count on that run to proceed for much longer, and when these groups met in Salt Lake Metropolis earlier this season, the Jazz received by 14, simply masking as 5.5-level favorites. And masking in opposition to the Eastern Conference is one thing the Jazz have completed rather a lot this season. They’re 14-5 ATS in opposition to the East.

Key Pattern: Utah is 14-5 ATS in opposition to Eastern Conference opponents this season.

Right here’s what SportsLine is saying in regards to the sport: The Superior Laptop Mannequin is finding value on both the spread and total for tonight’s game.

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA

Thunder at Bulls, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA League Cross

The Choose: Bulls -5.5 (-110) — The Bulls have been workforce to guess on this season as they’re 21-16 ATS, however for essentially the most half, I’ve prevented them at dwelling, the place they’re solely 9-12 ATS total. Nevertheless, they’ve performed higher at dwelling as favorites the place they’re 4-4 ATS, and tonight they’re going through an Oklahoma Metropolis workforce that will likely be brief-handed. We all know OKC will likely be with out Al Horford (relaxation) and Darius Bazley. Lu Dort is at present listed as questionable with a toe harm as nicely, and he sat out Sunday with the identical harm.

The Bulls, in the meantime, are getting wholesome as they’ve seen each Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter return to the rotation for the reason that break, and so they crushed Toronto, 118-95, on Sunday night time. Additionally, earlier this season, the Bulls blew an 18-level lead in opposition to the Thunder within the second half and misplaced in time beyond regulation. It was a type of “teachable moments” for Billy Donovan along with his younger workforce, and I wouldn’t be stunned if Donovan reminds them of it earlier than tonight’s sport.

Key Pattern: The Bulls are 4-1 ATS of their final 5 as a favourite.

⚽ Champions League

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, Wednesday, 4 p.m. | TV: Paramount+

The Choose: Each Groups to Rating (-150) — I beloved the Each Groups To Rating play within the first leg of this match, and I like it once more within the second. The circumstances dictate it. Bayern received the primary leg 4-1, which suggests Lazio should go all out even to have a prayer of advancing. Bayern are Bayern, which suggests they’re able to scoring of their sleep in opposition to a Lazio workforce compelled to push ahead.

Additionally, we shouldn’t overlook that Lazio had loads of attacking success within the first leg. They solely scored one purpose however completed the match with a greater than respectable 1.6 xG. And whereas they’ve received solely as soon as in three matches since, Lazio have an xG of 5.4 in these three matches. They’ve been a bit unfortunate. Then there’s Bayern, who’re nonetheless one of the best workforce in Germany however have been a bit leaky on the again all 12 months lengthy. Bayern have allowed fewer than 1.0 xG in solely two of their final 13 matches. They offer you probabilities.

Key Pattern: Bayern has had solely 9 clear sheets (shutouts) in 36 matches throughout all competitions this season.

🏀 NBA Participant Props