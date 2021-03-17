Individuals love a very good scandal. Effectively everybody besides the folks concerned in it. It’s a fascination that may most likely be dated back to seeing a trainwreck in actual time. After all, when the scandal entails somebody accused of sexual battery & emotional misery it’s much less of having fun with the trainwreck, and extra wanting the individual to be punted off the face of the Earth.

Dancing duo the Lopez Brothers, Tony & Ondreaz Lopez, are members of the TikTok Hype Home. At the moment, they’ve tens of millions of subscribers to their TikTok of challenges & dance movies. They every have their personal private TikToks with their personal particular person dance routines and their girlfriends on them. This modified, nevertheless, when Tony Lopez of the Lopez Brothers was accused of sexual battery & emotional misery.

Along with the lawsuit, Tony Lopez was accused of sending sexually express messages to underage ladies in 2020. One video he despatched went viral with folks nicknaming him helicopter. After a not real apology, he launched merch with a helicopter on it. Wow. That’s a Paul brother transfer, Lopez Brothers. As for the lawsuit? Lopez plans on combating it, in fact, and denies every little thing it alleges.

Now, the Lopez Brothers are back with a brand new video. Twitter has some ideas on it.

tony lopez is the rationale 2020 was so unhealthy — sock (singular) (@foxnbie) March 12, 2021

Effectively it didn’t assist

We’re unsure if he’s the one purpose, however this member of the Lopez Brothers undoubtedly didn’t assist.

why is tony lopez not in bother but — MISS JDS (@hydrateeveryday) March 10, 2021

We have no idea

Good query! Somebody ought to see why Tony Lopez will not be in bother but. The place are the police?

tony lopez’s full identify is definitely toenail lopez — mrscalliebieber (@kaczalacallie) March 12, 2021

Petty however legitimate

Pay attention if he can’t get in bother with the legislation, then we will make life troublesome by calling him Toenail.

cancel tradition is poisonous however cease giving celebrities like David Dobrik, James Charles, the Lopez brothers, and so forth a platform when folks have come ahead with allegations involving [email protected], gr00ming, and shit. I’m sick and bored with it. pic.twitter.com/GkFtctdteR – nisa 🐛 (@nisacocooo) March 17, 2021

Let’s simply cancel the Lopez Brothers?

For this reason cancel tradition was invented earlier than it received so freakin’ poisonous!

somebody clarify to me why the fuck the lopez brothers nonetheless have a platform. hey @tiktok_us why the hell haven’t you banned disgusting predators just like the lopez brothers and zoe laverne? their audiences are largely CHILDREN and also you’re simply prepared to look the opposite method?? actual cute. – misstea (@ mi55t3a) March 17, 2021

Ban the Lopez Brothers!

Pay attention, it took Twitter how lengthy to ban Trump? It’s simply what the world is, however yeah ban them.

tiktok,,, why are u giving me tony lopez content material 😟 — skyler (@iSnuggleSkz) March 17, 2021

Everyone seems to be so confused & offended

Individuals actually don’t need the content material, TikTok. Cease giving it to them.