“There definitely will be a good competitive rivalry” – Daniel Ricciardo suggests it gained’t be all-video games-and-no-work with Lando Norris at McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at McLaren are going to be a blast. Each drivers are entertaining, on and off the tarmac. And with McLaren trying stronger than it has in years, followers of the staff and the drivers can look ahead to good instances this season. Ricciardo, on his half, is trying to construct a very wholesome competitive rivalry with his model new partner.

“I believe there definitely will be a good competitive rivalry. There’s definitely some similarities between us.

“We love our jobs, and I assume we’re not afraid to present it, and I believe that’s sturdy and vital, however for the followers — notably of McLaren — if I could make individuals giggle and revel in watching me that’s all nicely and good, however in the beginning I need to be right here to get the outcomes and I need to strive push this staff to the following step.

“I believe that was actually my want but additionally type of the messaging as nicely: I’m definitely not becoming a member of the staff to be this TV particular, myself and Lando. I believe we will have a actually good time doing what we do, however let’s put the work first and if issues are going nicely, we’ll take pleasure in it and it’ll be a win-win.”

Daniel Ricciardo to drive Mercedes for first time

Ricciardo has pushed vehicles with Cosworth, Ferrari, and Renault engines prior to now. However, like Sebastian Vettel, will be driving a Mercedes-pushed automobile for the primary time in his F1 profession. This has excited Daniel Ricciardo, who’s hopeful of a a lot-deserved first profession title with McLaren this decade.

“I’ve by no means really pushed with a Mercedes engine, so it’s one other new expertise for me. I’ll once more strive to take in as a lot as I can by means of this and be taught from them, and try to assist myself and the staff obtain extra success, drink extra champagne and all of the good stuff.

