Lakers’ ahead Kyle Kuzma reshares a tweet of him clamping up Warriors celebrity Stephen Curry defensively with a humourous quote.

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their triumphant run tonight, as they took down the Timberwolves 137-121 tonight. This places the Lakers on a three-win streak, and so they have been undefeated ever for the reason that All-Star break.

LeBron James led the Lakers but once more with one other triple-double, scoring 25 factors, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dispensing 12 assists. Montrezl Harell had one other sturdy evening off the bench, scoring 25 factors. Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker each had sturdy nights off the bench but once more, as they scored 16 factors every.

For the Wolves, each Karl Anthony-Cities and Anthony Edwards scored 29 factors apiece. Nonetheless, they may not hold up with the Lakers. The Lakers beat the Wolves on the boards, in addition to on their 3-point pictures.

Kyle Kuzma has a hilarious response to a tweet of him locking up Stephen Curry

Signing Kyle Kuzma on a 3 yr, $40 million extension has been proving out to be a steal for the Lakers. The 4th yr ahead has been stepping up massive time ever since Anthony Davis has been sidelined due to damage.

Kuzma has made his presence felt on the offensive flooring when wanted, however it’s his defensive depth that has been serving to the Lakers more.

Kuz, regardless of having a blunderous air-ball final evening, had a great sport towards the Warriors. He completed the sport with 17 factors, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. One of his finest performs nonetheless got here on the defensive finish.

Late within the third quarter, Stephen Curry was seen making a push forward, and Kuz caught him on a match-up. Curry did his normal razzle-dazzle, which works in most of the instances. Nonetheless, Kuz didn’t fall for a similar and managed to cease Curry from making his manner to the ring.

Kuzma shared a tweet of the play, and captioned it, “Sir there will be no more bink binks on this island lol”:

Sir there will be no more bink binks on this island lol https://t.co/9ZsI14PBMJ – kuz (@kylekuzma) March 16, 2021

Kyle Kuzma is proving to be an unbelievable asset for the Lakers and would really like to hold evolving whereas he has mentors like LeBron James there to information him.