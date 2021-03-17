Houston based mostly lawyer Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit towards the stud quarterback on behalf of a masseuse on Tuesday. Deshaun Watson was fast to defend himself, issuing an announcement by way of Twitter saying he appears ahead to clearing his title.

Buzbee didn’t specify the allegations towards Desahun Watson in his publish however referenced conduct with ladies and later informed FOX 26 in Houston that “Watson went too far” with a lady who was giving him a therapeutic massage. Buzbee is nicely-recognized all through the Houston space for his legislation agency and unsuccessful 2019 marketing campaign towards Mayor Sylvester Turner. He put an Instagram publish, publically demeaning Watson.

So this bombshell simply got here throughout my desk… pic.twitter.com/SfxHFwDrpQ — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 17, 2021

Deshaun Watson replied by way of a Twitter publish saying, “Because of a social media publish by a publicity-in search of plaintiff’s lawyer, I just lately turned conscious of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed towards me. I’ve not but seen the grievance, however I do know this: I’ve by no means handled any lady with something apart from the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, however earlier than submitting swimsuit he made a baseless six-determine settlement demand, which I shortly rejected. Not like him, this isn’t about money for me ⁠– it’s about clearing my title, and I look ahead to doing that.”

What does this imply for Deshaun Watson & his commerce inventory?

Deshaun Watson has been very open about his emotions of utter discontent with the Texans and about wanting a commerce out of there.

Deshaun Watson was as soon as the chief of a perennial playoff staff that made it to the divisional spherical of the 2019 playoffs. However then every part went downhill. Former Texans GM Invoice O’Brien traded away star broad receiver Deandre Hopkins for solely a second-spherical decide within the 2020 offseason, which got here as a shock to the entire league.

Invoice dismantled an ideal squad in 2020. Although Deshaun Watson had an ideal particular person 12 months, throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and solely 7 interceptions, he may solely lead the Texans to a 4-12 report. The Texans had completed 10-6 simply the earlier season. Deshaun expressed his disappointment within the staff and in January of 2021, requested a commerce away from the Texans.

So despite the fact that any staff could be fortunate to have Deshaun Watson, with a looming scandal that might present plenty of damaging publicity, groups can be sceptical of buying and selling away a bunch of items. Rumoured to have a beginning value of greater than 3 first-spherical picks, groups available in the market for Deshaun Watson’s skills may develop into thinner.

Deshaun Watson requested to be traded, and the commerce rumours have been flaring up ever since . However now solely time will inform if Deshaun Watson will be capable of safe up a staff other than the Texans for the 2021 season.

League sources consider that #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has performed his final snap for the #Texans and the #Dolphins are his most well-liked vacation spot, in keeping with @AdamSchefter and @mortreport pic.twitter.com/9TQS9mWrVe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 17, 2021

Additionally Learn: “I wish to be right here endlessly”: Von Miller expresses his love for Bronco nation after Denver train contract possibility.