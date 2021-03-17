“Time to wait and see what Ferrari can do” – Carlos Sainz believes Mercedes were sandbagging during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Mercedes were unexpectedly poor during pre-season testing in Bahrain, with Valterri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton each struggling. Crimson Bull, essentially the most spectacular workforce, is unwilling to consider that’s their true efficiency although. The identical goes for ex-Crimson Bull driver Carlos Sainz, who, talking to Mundodeportivo.com, admitted he does probably not belief the outcomes of the three-day take a look at.

“I consider nothing about Mercedes or what I see from the opposite groups. It’s nonetheless too quickly.”

“I don’t know once I’m going to be 100% with the automotive, however I believe we’ll have to wait for extra races. Kind of, what we’re seeing from the automotive is what we anticipated. We’re proud of what we see and comparatively happy with the correlation between observe and simulator. And now what wants to be seen is the place the others are.

“The Crimson Bull appears good, the McLaren I’m certain it’s going to be there, as a result of the automotive, simply with a smaller engine, that already permits you to enhance the aerodynamics of the automotive and have extra energy, higher and higher.

“So McLaren goes to take a step ahead. Alpine doesn’t look dangerous both, and now it’s time to wait and see what Ferrari can do.”

Carlos Sainz specializing in this 12 months’s Ferrari automotive

Sainz is making his Ferrari debut this season and subsequently refused to be drawn up as compared to final season. Ferrari struggled massively final season, end P6, their worst in over 4 many years.

“I can’t examine it with something as a result of I don’t know final 12 months’s automotive and so I don’t actually know the way a lot progress has been made. In concept, this 12 months’s vehicles are going to be slower, they’re going to produce other traits, and subsequently, Charles not speaking dangerous in regards to the automotive is already a optimistic factor.

“I individually am focusing extra on myself, on making an attempt to study in regards to the automotive, the workforce, making an attempt to adapt, to be comfy… so I can’t afford to make comparisons but as a result of I don’t have that have.

