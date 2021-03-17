NCAA Tournament First Round: (7) UConn (15-7) vs (10) Maryland (16-13) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

UConn vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Area, West Lafayette, IN

Community: CBS

UConn vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

The Terps may be limping into this after dropping three of their final 4 video games, however …

There’s no getting round it. They’re struggling – you don’t lose to Northwestern and Penn State if every part is tremendous.

Nevertheless, they’ve the make-up to push via the primary spherical so long as they’re hitting from the skin.

This can be a very, very, very momentum-streaky crew. It doesn’t take the world for Maryland to look unbelievable, and all of it begins with the three.

It was devastating from the skin in a loss to Michigan in a late December sport, however that’s Michigan – no matter. The Terps are 8-0 in opposition to everybody else once they hit higher than 38% from three, they usually’re 12-3 total once they’re simply 35% or higher.

UConn allowed greater than 35% from three in two of its final three video games, and it misplaced within the Large East Tournament despite the fact that Creighton couldn’t hit a factor at instances from the skin.

Why UConn Will Win

This can be a nasty crew on the offensive glass.

The Huskies don’t have a ton of dimension, however they’re not small, they usually assault every part on the glass actually, actually arduous.

It’s the most effective groups within the nation in offensive rebounds, and Maryland has a weird potential to sometimes go into lapses on the glass – it’s one of many worst groups in faculty basketball on the offensive boards.

So going again to the positives for the Terps, if UConn can drive a slew of misses from the skin – it’s usually a terrific crew at getting out on the three – and if Maryland isn’t hitting no less than 35% of its pictures from the skin, that’s it. The possession is one-and-done.

What’s Going To Occur

Can Maryland pull up out of the nosedive?

It had its moments over the second half of the season, however there wasn’t sufficient of a scoring punch – it was a grind simply to get near 65 factors – and it’s not going to swiftly go off in opposition to this UConn protection.

However it’ll make extra threes.

UConn has to win on the boards, and if it does, it received’t be by sufficient to matter. That is going to be a low scoring sport that will get ugly at instances, however Maryland will make eight threes, and UConn will make 5.

UConn vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Maryland 64, UConn 62

Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Score: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

