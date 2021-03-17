Vaishnav Tej third film with Most wanted director

Vaishnav Tej, the youthful brother of Sai Dharam Tej made his debut in Telugu film business with the romantic drama Uppena, which was primarily based on the respect killing and on this film, he shared the display screen house with Krithi Shetty. The film Uppena is helmed by Buchi Babu and Sana and is bankrolled by Mythri Film Makers. At the moment the film Uppena, which additionally has Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi within the essential function, is working efficiently on the field workplace. Now in keeping with the most recent buzz within the film business, Vaishnav Tej is all set to collaborate with most wanted director Anudeep KV, who’s basking within the glory of his not too long ago launched directorial enterprise Jathi Ratnalu.

Now Uppena actor Vaishnav Tej and Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV are going to workforce up for a undertaking which will probably be bankrolled by BVSN Prasad.

At the moment Vaishnav Tej is working with Krish of Gauthamiputra Satakarni fame for his second undertaking, which has Rakul Preet Singh within the feminine lead function. His’ third film will probably be with Anudeep KV.

Anudeep KV ‘Jathi Ratnalu starring Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naveen, and Faria Abdullah within the lead roles and Murali Sharma, Brahmanandan, Naresh and Brahmaji within the supporting roles.