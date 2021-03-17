The Netherlands head coach has rubbished studies that the midfielder has requested to go away the Purple Devils

Donny van de Beek “isn’t joyful” at Manchester United however he’s not “panicking” about his scenario, in response to Frank de Boer, who insists that the £40 million ($56m) outcast hasn’t given up on his Old Trafford profession simply but.

Van de Beek has been unable to nail down a daily spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s beginning XI since becoming a member of the Purple Devils from Ajax again in September.

It has been reported that the Dutch playmaker has already requested a transfer away from United resulting from a scarcity of minutes, however De Boer insists he nonetheless believes he could be a success in England.

Editors’ Picks

What’s been stated?

“I spoke to Ajax they usually stated there’s no reality in it in any respect. He didn’t ask to talk to them,” the Netherlands head coach informed talkSPORT.

“He’s simply specializing in his restoration on his ankle, and it’s not true that he requested Man Utd to go away.

“His agent additionally informed me that in fact he’s not joyful that he’s not taking part in. He’s solely had two begins underneath Solskjaer and that’s not what he hoped for when he joined Man Utd.

“He’s not fearful, in fact he desires to play each sport. But he’s not fearful that he can’t succeed.

“He has to have a overview after this 12 months, asking the place do I stand? Do I’ve a risk to succeed right here or not? In any other case, I’ve to make a transfer.

“We’ll see the place he’s heading subsequent 12 months, possibly he stays at Man Utd or possibly one other membership is attention-grabbing for him.

“But he’s not panicking in any respect, he informed the supervisor he’s so joyful at Man Utd as a result of the membership is without doubt one of the greatest by way of how they deal with him, he feels liked.”

Van de Beek’s robust begin at Old Trafford

Van de Beek established himself as one of many prime younger midfielders in Europe throughout his time at Ajax, however has to this point been unable to dwell as much as the identical excessive requirements with United.

The 23-12 months-outdated has struggled to impose himself amid robust competitors for locations at Old Trafford, with 11 of his 13 Premier League outings so far coming from the bench.

Van de Beek has additionally appeared in 13 cup video games, however has solely managed to contribute one aim and one help to the Purple Devils’ trigger whereas being overshadowed by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred.

The larger image

Solskjaer has regularly defended his therapy of Van de Beek this season, insisting that the Netherlands worldwide is making regular course of behind the scenes with a view to turning into a key participant for the membership sooner or later.

Van de Beek was handed a 5-12 months contract upon his arrival and nonetheless has loads of time to show himself, however hypothesis over his future is prone to proceed if he fails to make extra of an affect between now and the tip of the marketing campaign.

United tackle AC Milan within the second leg of their final-16 Europa League tie on Thursday, with that fixture coming simply three days earlier than an FA Cup quarter-remaining showdown towards Leicester Metropolis.

Additional studying