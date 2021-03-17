NCAA Tournament First Round: (5) Villanova (16-6) vs (12) Winthrop (23-1) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Villanova vs Winthrop Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 9:57 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TNT

Villanova vs Winthrop Game Preview

Why Winthrop Will Win

UNC Asheville 57, Winthrop 55.

That’s it. That’s the one loss this yr for a staff that hasn’t performed any huge title applications and weren’t challenged all that always, however does a complete lot of issues to offer Villanova issues.

The Eagles assault the glass relentlessly, developing with double-digit offensive boards getting off the bus and creating a complete lot of second probability alternatives for an offense that scores 80 regularly.

They’re lively on the within, okay from three, and unbelievable on the transfer after forcing a complete lot of turnovers.

Villanova has been off. It misplaced three of its final 4 video games, it’s not hitting the threes prefer it usually does, and it’s nowhere close to ok on the boards.

Why Villanova Will Win

Once more – to be completely snobby – there’s a distinction between coping with Longwood, Excessive Level and Presbyterian and Texas, UConn and Creighton.

Winthrop might need crushed UNC Greensboro – a 13 seed enjoying Florida State – nevertheless it didn’t take care of a who’s who of gifted groups. Nearly as good because it was, it have a tough time not turning the ball over, there’s not sufficient of an inside presence or blocks, and this isn’t a very good taking pictures staff on the charge throw line.

Villanova wants the threes to begin dropping, nevertheless it simply has to calm down, hold the ball shifting, and get the straightforward shot. Winthrop would possibly flip the ball over a ton, however Villanova doesn’t.

The Wildcats will get sufficient transition factors to maintain on pushing forward, however …

What’s Going To Occur

Be very, very afraid.

This Winthrop staff has the defensive mettle and the toughness on the glass to be a large drawback if the Villanova threes aren’t falling.

If it goes 2-for-27 from the skin prefer it did towards Butler, it can lose.

If the power isn’t there – notice the the ten:00 pm beginning time – from leap, Winthrop will take over straight away.

It’ll be a means too shut battle for some time, however the Wildcats will begin to draw back by attending to the free throw line. For all of Villanova’s points, it doesn’t commit a ton of fouls and it hits its free throws. Winthrop will get hit with a ton of fouls, and it’s very, very inconsistent on the free throw line.

This will likely be price staying up for.

Villanova vs Winthrop Prediction, Line

Villanova 72, Winthrop 65

Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Score: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

