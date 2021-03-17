India and England A five-match T20 sequence is being performed between today. The ICC has up to date the rankings after the opening 3 T20 matches of this five-match T20 sequence. On this particular article of ours, we are going to inform you the account of T20 ranking solely. Virat Kohli has benefited in the ranking. On the similar time, Rohit-Rahul have suffered.

Virat Kohli good points in ranking, Rohit-Rahul slipped

India’s opener batsman KL Rahul has slipped to the number-4 place in the ICC T20 rankings. Earlier than this T20 sequence, KL Rahul was on the third place. Nevertheless, because of scoring simply 1 run in the final 3 matches, he has come at number-4. Babur Azam has benefited from his ranking fall. He has come in third place after beating Rahul.

At number-1 is England batsman David Malan, who holds 894 ranking factors. David Malan has additionally misplaced 19 ranking factors because of poor kind.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has gained 1 place in the rankings and has climbed from the sixth place to the fifth place. Rohit Sharma slipped to seventeenth place with a lack of 3 locations. Jos Buttler has additionally moved as much as nineteenth place in the ICS T20 rankings.

Washington Sundar good points a spot

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan stays at number-1. On the similar time, the very best ranking of India’s bowlers is Washington Sundar, who’s ranked eleventh in the T20 rankings with the benefit of 2nd place.

Tabrej Shamsi is current on the second place. Within the bowlers’ rankings, there’s Mujib ur Rehman in third place and England leg-spinner Adil Rashid in fifth place.

Afghanistan in the rankings of all-rounder Mohammad Nabi Quantity-1 stays in place. Nabi has 294 ranking factors. On the similar time, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is in second place with 268 ranking factors. None of India’s all-rounders are included in the top-10 listing.

