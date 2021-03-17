Virata Parvam mania to begin with Chiranjeevi support

Megastar Chiranjeevi is now coming within the supporting of Sai Pallavi starrer upcoming a lot awaited film Virata Paravm, by which she is taking part in the function of a naxalite. The movie Virata Parvam has Rana Daggubati within the lead function. In accordance to the newest replace, Chiranjeevi goes to launch the teaser of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer upcoming movie Virata Paravm on 18th March at 5:04 pm. This new is formally confirmed by the makers of Virata Parvam by sharing a particular video on Twitter.

Virata Parvam is about within the early 90s Telangana, by which the lead actors- Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi might be seen as Naxalites. Aside from them, the motion entertainer additionally has Nationwide award-winning actresses Nandita Das and Priyamani within the essential roles.

Naveen Chandra, Eswari Rao, Zarina Wahab and Nivetha Pethuraj are additionally the a part of Virata Parvam, which is helmed by Venu Udugula and backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri whereas offered by Suresh Babu.

Virata Paravm is slated to hit the theaters on thirtieth April.

On the otherside, Chiranjeevi is busy in his upcoming movie Acharya costarring Kajal Aggarwal, Mega energy Star Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, which is helmed by Koratala Siva of Bharat Ane Nenu fame.