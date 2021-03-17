NCAA Tournament First Round: (4) Virginia (18-6) vs (13) Ohio (167) prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Virginia vs Ohio Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 7:15 pm ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Community: truTV

Virginia vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Ahhhhh, the NCAA Tournament standards.

Ohio was the fourth-best group within the MAC East. Not the MAC, the MAC East, however it acquired sizzling for 3 video games, received the MAC Tournament, and now it’s right here.

To be truthful, the Bobcats received 9 of their final ten video games by making nearly every part for an offense that cranked up 80 factors getting off the bed.

Ridiculously sizzling, Ohio has made 49% or extra of its pictures in seven of its final eight video games and has been 50% or higher from three in three of its final six. It’s the most effective passing groups within the nation, it likes to stand up and down the ground in a rush, and it doesn’t make an entire lot of massive errors.

Why Virginia Will Win

Don’t simply assume Virginia is your older brother’s slow-and-go group that makes video games brutally painful to take a seat via.

Yeah, it has no issues grinding issues all the way down to a lifeless cease when it must, however it may well get the O going at occasions to place groups away. Nevertheless, it’s Virginia – it’s the D that will get it carried out.

Ohio doesn’t have a lot of an inside presence defensively, it’s not nice on the boards, and the protection is hardly a rock towards the higher capturing groups. So long as the Cavaliers don’t have a slew of wasted possessions, there’s an issue.

Virginia has shot higher than its season common of 48% 11 occasions this season. It misplaced by one at Duke and received the remainder of them going 10-1. Ohio has allowed groups to hit 48% or higher from the sector six occasions – it’s 0-6.

What’s Going To Occur

Virginia looks like it’s okay. It’s been capable of move via the protocols after having to bow out of the ACC Tournament, and it’s anticipated to have the ability to go.

And to be crude a couple of critical state of affairs, it’s a rested group.

Virginia can have gone 9 days with out taking part in and solely performed as soon as since March sixth. The Cavs should escape of their shell a bit of bit, however they’ll get pushed by a relentless Ohio offense that can carry on bombing away.

It would get scary, however Virginia will survive after a late second half surge sparked by three defensive stops and a giant scoring run.

Virginia vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Virginia 77, Ohio 68

Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Should See Ranking: 3

