YouTuber David Dobrik has lastly addressed a number of the allegations in opposition to him sort of, posting a video on his VIEWS channel through which the Vlog Squad member discusses the unfolding state of affairs involving himself and a few of his previous movies.

The video, which was posted on Tuesday evening and runs slightly below three minutes in size, is titled “Let’s Speak”. Feedback have been disabled for this video in addition to the likes-to-dislikes ratio, giving Dobrik an area to talk freely with out the attainable onslaught of trolls & haters.

So what precisely did Vlog Squad member David Dobrik focus on within the video, and can or not it’s sufficient to get him off the hook? Let’s delve into the complete story.

Who’s David Dobrik?

David Dobrik was born on July twenty third, 1996, in Slovakia, the place he spent six years of his life till his household moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois. After David Dobrik graduated from highschool in 2013, he moved to Los Angeles in order that he may hunt down a profession in Vine, a once-upon-a-time short-form video internet hosting service that’s behind the recognition of lots of in the present day’s YouTube stars.

After collaborating with different Viners, Dobrik finally launched his personal YouTube channel in 2015, importing a variety of movies from semi-scripted bits to real-life conditions. In 2016, Dobrik launched a second channel, David Dobrik Too, the place he posts extra sponsor-friendly movies, bloopers, and challenges for Vlog Squad followers. At the moment, David Dobrik has over 18,900,000 subscribers on YouTube. Rattling.

What’s with the allegations?

Final month, solely every week after Dobrik was known as out by Nick “BigNik” Keswani, former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois claimed that Dobrik pressured him to kiss Jason Nash with out his consent.

The twenty-six-year-old persona appeared on the H3H3 podcast to speak concerning the state of affairs, in addition to why he left the Vlog Squad. Francois spoke on how the notorious kissing video with the forty-seven-year-old Nash passed off with out his consent, and the way it performed a serious function in leaving the Vlog Squad.

He acknowledged the next: “A big chunk of it being associated to being within the Vlog squad and being in David’s content material. I made a decision to maneuver to Atlanta as a result of after I was in LA, after coping with that video with Jason. Tens of millions of persons are misconstruing about my very own sexuality and the way I really feel about collaborating in one thing that he didn’t have my consent for.”

When requested to be a bit extra particular concerning the occasion, Seth Francois delved a bit deeper into the precise video that made him uncomfortable, in addition to the attainable motivation behind it:

“It was a video the place David arrange with Jason Nash and Corinna (Kopf) and stated that I used to be speculated to do a make-out scene with Corinna and he was gonna have her in an outdated man masks after which switched her out with Jason Nash. After Jason pulled off his masks, I noticed that I used to be simply touched by somebody I didn’t consent to.”

As nicely, it must be famous that on Tuesday, earlier than the discharge of Dobrik’s apology video, that Insider printed an investigation that included allegations from a lady who states that she was “raped” in the course of the filming of a 2018 Vlog Squad video. She claims that she was given alcohol by members of the Vlog Squad till she handed out, which then led to group intercourse that she didn’t consent to.

Let’s Speak

In David Dobrik’s video, he acknowledged the next: “Consent is one thing that’s tremendous, tremendous essential to me. Whether or not I’m capturing with a buddy, or I’m capturing with a stranger, I make sure that no matter video I’m placing out I’ve the approval from that individual.”

He continued: “With the Seth state of affairs, I’m sorry to Seth. I simply need to make movies the place everybody who’s collaborating is having fun with and having an excellent time. I missed the mark with that one, and I’m actually sorry. I really, really am. I’ve been actually disenchanted with a few of my associates, and for that motive, I’ve separated from plenty of them.”

Whereas Dobrik did provide extra perception, he concluded his soliloquy with the next: “I additionally consider actions converse lots louder than phrases. You’ll be able to take my phrase for it that I’m going to vary, however I can even present you and show to you that errors I made earlier than gained’t be taking place once more.”