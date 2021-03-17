Freshman orientation is an icebreaker Tremendous Bowl.

It’s an atmosphere tailor-made for the enjoyable reality. The place else are you able to disclose your loved ones’s cross country trip as a 15-year outdated or that your affinity with Taking Back Sunday was undoubtedly a part and you continue to don’t take heed to them in the car?







I assume Wally Szczerbiak’s enjoyable reality was that he performed basketball. Except for his 6-foot-7 body, his surprising reply threw the freshman orientation group for a loop and caught the eye of 1 Shannon Ward.

Shannon and Wally saved the sparks going all through their time at THE Miami College in Ohio. They’ve been collectively ever since.

Wally Szczerbiak’s Spouse Shannon Szczerbiak

RELATED: Grant Hill & His Star Spouse Have Been Married Extra Than 20 Years

Shannon and Wally have been married on July 1, 2000 after 4 years collectively in Oxford.

The couple has five children: daughters Annabella, Amberly, and Savanna, and sons Maximus and Xavier.

Their oldest daughter Annabella will likely be attending Kentucky to pursue an equine profession.

In response to her Instagram, Shannon comes from a rural background and is progressively constructing a farm menagerie.

Wally Szczerbiak’s Basketball Profession

Wally Szczerbiak was born on March 5, 1977 in Madrid, Spain to Marilyn and Walter Szcerbiak. His father was a former ABA participant who performed for Actual Madrid and set a Spanish League single-game scoring document with 65 factors. Wally’s youthful sister Wendy performed school basketball for Lehigh College.

Wally spent a lot of his childhood in Europe and the household moved to Lengthy Island, New York as soon as his father’s enjoying profession was over. He attended Cold Spring Harbor High School, the place he averaged 36.6 factors and 15.9 rebounds as a senior.

Szczerbiak dedicated to (*5*) and flourished as a scorer. As an underclassmen, he went from averaging 8 factors as a freshman to 12.8 as a sophomore. His output doubled as an upperclassmen, the place he averaged 24.4 factors and 24.2 as a junior and senior, respectively.

In his senior year, the ahead led the Redhawks to the Candy 16. It’s this system’s most up-to-date look in the NCAA Match‘s second weekend.

Szczerbiak graduated with a level in advertising and completed his college career as the college’s second all-time main scorer with 1,847 factors.

He was the sixth-overall decide in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wally was a member of the group that superior by means of the 2004 playoffs all the way in which to the Western Convention Finals. Nevertheless, he was injured for many of the common season and postseason.

— NBA All-Star (2002)

— NBA All-Rookie First Group (2000)

— Consensus Second-Group All-American (1999)

— Mac Participant of the Yr (1999)

— 2x First-Group All-MAC

— No. 32 retired by Miami Redhawks

Szczerbiak performed for the Wolves, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, and Cleveland Cavaliers in his 10-year career. The primary-round draft decide retired in 2009 after extreme knee issues. He was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Since retirement, the previous skilled basketball participant is a college basketball analyst for CBS College Sports activities and a studio analyst at MSG Network. He’s the backup shade commentator to Walt Frazier for New York Knicks video games and a contributor to the group’s post-game evaluation.