NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) West Virginia (18-9) vs (14) Morehead State (23-7) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

West Virginia vs Morehead State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 9:50 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: truTV

– The entire CFN Fearless Predictions

West Virginia vs Morehead State Game Preview

For up to date strains and to wager on faculty basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Morehead State Will Win

The Eagles had one off day in 2021.

2-6 in 2020, every thing modified as soon as the calendar turned, going 21-1 the remainder of the best way with solely a clunker in opposition to Belmont alongside the best way.

There’s an ideal inside presence with first rate measurement, and higher outdoors strain in opposition to the three. It is a improbable crew at hitting the glass, the D generates the O – though there aren’t a ton of steals – and it’s a powerful crew on the free throw line.

It’s the kind of rock-solid defensive crew nobody desires to face within the early a part of the match, however …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why West Virginia Will Win

Kentucky 81-45. Ohio State 77-44. Clemson 66-51.

Yeah, it’s a powerful Morehead State crew that bought higher and higher because the 12 months went on, but it surely was rim-rocked early in opposition to the model identify groups on the slate.

It is likely to be a powerful defensive crew, but it surely screws up and turns it over a complete lot.

Uh oh.

This won’t be a West Virginia crew of the latest previous with the velociraptors that pounced throughout opposing backcourts, but it surely’s not all that far off.

The Mountaineers can flip up the defensive depth, they’re killers on the offensive glass, they usually’re going to be excellent on the free throw line again and again – the Eagle get hit with a ton of fouls.

– School Basketball Specialists Picks For West Virginia vs Morehead State

What’s Going To Occur

It’s going to be a West Virginia layup line.

The Mountaineers drive 29 turnovers within the back-to-back video games in opposition to Oklahoma State to shut out the common season/Large 12 Tournament. They may have misplaced each video games, however that’s not taking place after forcing a minimum of 20 turnovers and capitalizing on most of them.

West Virginia vs Morehead State Prediction, Line

West Virginia 77, Morehead State 64

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: West Virginia -12.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Ranking: 2.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Colleges 2020-2021