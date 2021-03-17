Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a hilarious response to a reporter utilizing a quite attention-grabbing phrase throughout the post-game interview.

Jimmy Butler has at all times been a little bit of a character. Judging on which fanbase you belong to, you both love and admire the participant with all of your coronary heart, otherwise you fully and completely despise his guts. With the Miami Heat star, there is no such thing as a in-between.

His character although is one in all the greatest causes there isn’t a single boring second with the star. And that prominently extends to his interviews as properly.

After racking up yet one more win, Butler sat down with reporters for his post-game interview. And what transpired in that interview has followers bawling with laughter.

“What the hell does that imply”: Jimmy Butler isn’t too pleased with the reporter utilizing a ‘massive phrase’

Whereas asking Jimmy Butler a query, a reporter used the phrase ‘coalescing’, whereas asking him if the file is an apt reflection of their performances. The use of the phrase was one thing Butler took exception to in the most hilarious manner potential.

“Don’t try this. Come on now. What the hell does that imply? You stated a massive phrase!”

Jimmy G. Buckets made it clear he had no thought what the phrase meant. When the reporter lastly informed him, it meant ‘to come collectively’, that is what the participant responded with.

“You could possibly have simply stated that”

He after all went on to reply the query and agreed that the workforce has come collectively and improved massively.

With this uptick in performances, the Miami Heat’s bid to make the NBA Finals appears to be on as soon as once more. Followers will likely be extraordinarily glad as properly, since the workforce as a complete serves an unbelievable underdog story in the convention, and are simple to get behind.

Total although, it can actually come down to how far Jimmy Butler can take them, and the way a lot his teammates can help him in the postseason.