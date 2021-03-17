Tennessee Titans operating again Derrick Henry is an unstoppable drive on the soccer area. He sheds tacklers with a dominant stiff arm and has not too long ago loved back-to-back seasons because the NFL’s speeding chief.

The previous College of Alabama standout has emerged as top-of-the-line offensive weapons within the recreation. He additionally has the support of his greatest fan: girlfriend Adrianna Rivas.

Watch the video

Who is Derrick Henry’s Girlfriend Adrianna Rivas?

RELATED: Derrick Henry Has Been Rising Out His Hair Since Elementary College

Derrick Henry has been dating Adrianna Rivas since 2016. Rivas grew up a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, however has since modified allegiances to assist her celebrity boyfriend.

The joyful couple had their first child together in Could 2020, daughter Valentina Allure Henry, whom they launched sonogram photos of on social media previous to her supply.

Rivas was born in Odessa, Texas and attended the University of Texas. She has a level in public relations and has labored as a visitor service consultant for Marriott Worldwide in addition to an account government at Technifax Workplace Options.

The pair at present reside in Nashville, Tennessee, and are the proud dad and mom to Valentina and their dogs, Nala and Nino, whom they incessantly submit images of on Instagram.

Derrick Henry Soccer Profession

Franchised for a cause. EVERY CAREER speeding TD by @Titans star RB Derrick Henry. @kinghenry_2 pic.twitter.com/YpbeGuuKEO — NFL (@NFL) March 18, 2020

Derrick Henry grew up in Yulee, Florida and emerged as a soccer celebrity at Yulee Excessive College. He then took his abilities to Tuscaloosa and starred as a Heisman Trophy winning running back beneath Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.

Following his sensational faculty profession, Henry was a second spherical decide within the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s performed 5 seasons within the NFL, making two Pro Bowls and racking up 5,860 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns.

Regardless of having but to play in a Tremendous Bowl, Henry has made some memorable moments on the sphere, although none stand out fairly like his dominant stiff arm on Payments cornerback Josh Norman.

DERRICK HENRY JUST RAGDOLLED JOSH NORMAN (by way of @NFL)pic.twitter.com/OaVuWNiXKi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2020

Henry appears to be getting higher yr after yr. And along with his loving girlfriend and delightful daughter cheering him on, the sky is the restrict for the operating again who is fairly actually constructed completely different.