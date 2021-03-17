Blazers star Damian Lillard led the Path Blazers with his 50, as they managed to finish a comeback win over the Pelicans.

The Portland Trailblazers pulled off a serious upset over the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. After trailing by 17 factors at the 10-minute mark of the 4th quarter, Lillard led the manner for finishing the comeback.

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 50 factors, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. The Pelicans dominated the recreation for many of the recreation, however the Blazers got here alive in the ultimate quarter to steal the recreation away 125-124.

Gary Trent Jr. chipped in with 22 factors, going 6/10 from the discipline. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram led the manner with 30 factors and 6 rebounds. Zion Williamson added 28 factors, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds. Lonzo Ball had 11 factors and 17 assists to his title.

Damian Lillard gives a really insightful post-game interview

After the recreation, Dame was requested to remain again for a bit, to be interviewed by the TNT forged. The proceedings started with Shaquille O’Neal asking Dame about find out how to turn out to be a deadly shooter.

Lillard responded to the similar, and stated, “You have acquired to place numerous time in”. He then went on to go with Stephen Curry. Dame then continued, “We acquired some nice shooters in our league clearly we consider Steph Curry first after we consider shooters, the best shooter to ever play in our league.”

“You have the ultimate confidence that it’s going in… You place the time in and also you need to make these pictures.” @Dame_Lillard discusses delivering in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/wH5bDxuEIh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2021

After that, Dame was requested how he elevates his recreation throughout crunch time. Lillard stated that most individuals get extra aware throughout crunch time, whereas he focuses on stepping his recreation up.

For the ultimate query, Dwyane Wade requested him to ship out a message for the children who attempt to aspire to be like him. Damian Lillard opens up about his previous and says, “I do know what it’s prefer to be unknown and to not have the lights on you and to need to be seen.”

Lillard talks about how he wasn’t identified in faculty and school and the way he labored to get to the level he’s at. “It’s a continuing mixture of laborious work and staying humble”.

“I do know what it’s prefer to be unknown and to not have the lights on you and to need to be seen …” This was unimaginable from @Dame_Lillard 👏 pic.twitter.com/AXNEZt4A9m – ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2021

With the win tonight, the Blazers are actually tied with the Nuggets for the fifth/sixth spot in the West.