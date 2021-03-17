Younghoe Koo took to his Instagram to share his ideas in regards to the Atlanta shootings. Koo, an Asian American, was extraordinarily troubled by the hate crime towards the Asian group.

Koo’s feedback come after the lethal shootings in 3 spas in Atlanta. The shootings came about in Piedmont and Cherokee County.

The shootings left eight useless, and 6 of the victims had been of Asian descent. The troubling hate-crime has created unrest within the Asian-American group throughout america, particularly in Atlanta. Thus, Koo noticed it obligatory to make use of his platform to talk up in regards to the problem.

Younghoe Koo Stands Up Against Anti-Asian/Asian-American Racism

Younghoe Koo’s message garnered consideration throughout the league because it lastly served to unfold consciousness about Anti-Asian/Asian-American Racism. Right here is the NFL’s assertion:

Atlanta possession and groups just like the Vikings additionally responded.

A press release from Proprietor and Chairman, Arthur Clean: pic.twitter.com/S4ugK6g85v — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 17, 2021

We’re saddened and disturbed by the occasions that came about yesterday, and we stand with you, the town of Atlanta and the Asian American group. There isn’t a place for racist hate and violence in our nation. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 17, 2021

Koo lately re-signed with the Falcons after a Professional Bowl season. Koo’s comeback story is nearly as good as anybody’s and now that he’s stepping up within the NFL world, he’s additionally realized it’s time to talk up about these points. Moreover, as Koo is instantly affected by incident. The entire NFL world has made it identified that they stand by him, and him and the complete Asian group are going to obtain large assist.

