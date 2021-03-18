Throughout 2003, on 10 February, in the historical past of cricket, 2 gamers opposed their personal government in order that it was recorded in the pages of historical past, sure, 2 cricket gamers of Zimbabwe attacked against their personal government and after they When played on the floor of Harare, they played black band in protest against the government.

In India too, farmers have began the motion and a few Indian cricket gamers have additionally expressed their response to this matter, however throughout 2003, 2 necessary cricketers of Zimbabwe crew Henry Olonga and Andy Flower gave their country’s government Robert. Opened a entrance against Mugabe and strongly opposed the insurance policies of the government by tying a black band.

Henry Olonga and Andy Flower confirmed braveness for the country

Truly, the state of affairs in his country was very unhealthy throughout the time of that Zimbabwean government and that impact will be seen on Zimbabwe’s cricket crew as properly, Zimbabwe’s cricket crew was additionally going through hassle even for not enjoying in the World Cup at the moment. .

That’s the reason Henry Olonga and Andy Flower confirmed braveness for their country by tying the black band and opposed the government’s perspective and accused the government of Robert Mugabe of killing democracy, the match was received by Zimbabwe on 10 February However each these cricket gamers needed to pay a giant worth as properly.

Henry Olonga and Andy Flower needed to pay a giant worth

The unrest in the crew, which was scheduled to play a match against Namibia on 10 February, escalated just a few hours in the past when Zimbabwean cricketers Henry Olonga and Andy Flower issued an announcement in the media, and informed the media that “we’re tying the black band in democracy in the country.” We are going to mourn the loss of life of him and oppose the government.

Though each these cricketers needed to pay the worth for this bravery, the ICC declared the actions of these two cricketers as political, however refused to take any motion, however Robert Mugabe’s government didn’t spare them. And Henry Olonga and Andy Flower had been later compelled to depart the country together with cricket and since then Henry Olonga settled in England together with his household.