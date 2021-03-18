What 5 NCAA Tournament video games seem like one of the best bets and one of the best picks for the over/beneath level totals going into first spherical on Friday?

NCAA Tournament Fearless Predictions, Sport Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Sport Previews

– Each Sport Preview & Prediction

– CFN Knowledgeable Picks: Each First Round Sport

The unpredictability and irrationality of the video games themselves are what outline the NCAA Tournament. As you’re studying this, your bracket is already busted – actually, it’s, you simply don’t comprehend it but.

Point totals are completely different.

Point totals don’t care if that 14 beats the three or if the two beat the 15 by 54. Right here, you need to be a wee bit extra in charge of your funding.

Listed below are 5 NCAA Tournament first spherical Friday video games that seem like a wee bit favorable in the case of the over/beneath and level complete.

Click on on every recreation for the sport preview and fearless prediction.

5. (3) Arkansas vs (14) Colgate

Point Total: 161.5

Decide: Below

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Even for 2 high-powered faculty offenses, 161.5 is a large quantity.

Straightforward math, which means not less than one staff needs to be within the 80s to get there, and that shouldn’t be an issue. The priority is probably going going to be Arkansas and the way a lot it wins by.

Colgate averages 86 factors per recreation, however as I identified within the 5 Best Picks In opposition to The Unfold piece, you and 4 associates might’ve hung not less than 70 on the board towards the groups on the Raider schedule.

Arkansas averages over 82 a recreation, and it’s most likely going to get there after which some. How a lot does the Hog D wish to decelerate a Colgate offense that scores in bunches, however once more, is taking a large step up in competitors?

The most effective comp to make use of is the Arkansas 87-76 win over Oral Roberts again in late December. The Golden Eagles bomb away in addition to any staff within the nation – they’re taking part in Ohio State within the first spherical – and that recreation barely bought previous the 161.5 mark.

Overlook the seed, Oral Roberts is a extra harmful staff than Colgate – once more, overlook the stats and take a look at the competitors.

Arkansas-Colgate is extra doubtless an 85-68 sort of recreation than any form of a fair shootout, and even then, there’s an opportunity the Hogs put this away and form of coast.

Solely 9 of the 28 video games Arkansas performed bought to over 161.5 and one in every of them was in additional time.

Comply with us @ColFootballNews

NEXT: Houston vs Cleveland State