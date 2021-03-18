Chennai Super Kings are counted among the many groups of the IPL who are constantly doing nicely, this workforce, captained by Dhoni, has gained the IPL title 3 times. Nevertheless, the thirteenth season didn’t finish nicely for the Chennai Super Kings and this workforce didn’t make it to the play-offs for the primary time this season.

Chennai Super Kings additionally supported the native expertise who might perceive Chepak’s subject higher than anybody else, Murali Vijay, Subramanian Badrinath, R.Okay. Players like Ashwin had been massively profitable for Chennai Super Kings, however there are additionally 5 well-known players from Tamil Nadu who didn’t get an opportunity to play with Chennai Super Kings workforce.

5 players from Tamil Nadu who never played IPL for Chennai Super Kings:

(*5*)T. Natarajan

Tamil Nadu left-arm tempo bowler T Natarajan is without doubt one of the most proficient bowlers within the Tamil Nadu Premier League, with T Natarajan showing for one of the best bowling in all three codecs at any time when he bought an opportunity to play for Crew India, however regardless of his good efficiency Additionally Chennai Super Kings have never included him within the workforce, T Natarajan is seen enjoying for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

T Natarajan was first part of Kings XI Punjab after which Sunrisers chosen him however Chennai Super Kings haven’t thought of him but, Chennai has Indian quick bowlers like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar as Pacer. These who do nicely for Chennai yearly.