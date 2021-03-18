If you need to see a two-time MVP battle a 3-time Defensive Participant of the 12 months for the WWE championship, give me a hell yeah!

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drew the ire of 76ers heart Dwight Howard on Wednesday evening throughout Milwaukee’s 109-105 extra time win. With simply over a minute to go within the further interval, Antetokounmpo misplaced Howard with a behind-the-again transfer and drained a midrange jumper to assist the Bucks, as ESPN’s Mark Jones put it, “end up the lights” on the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo, who scored 10 of his sport-excessive 32 factors in extra time, then determined to sit on the Wells Fargo Middle ground.

The followers in attendance didn’t respect the gesture, and neither did Howard. The veteran massive man informed reporters that he wished to hit Antetokounmpo with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s signature finisher.

“I wished to go and ‘Stone Cold Stunner’ him, however I had already gotten one [technical foul],” Howard mentioned after the sport. “It’s basketball. He wished to have enjoyable, however you understand, we’ll see these guys once more. We don’t need to make an enormous scene about what he did. However right this moment we allowed them to get again within the sport. So, what he did, we are able to’t management that.

“However he had a hell of sport. He made some powerful photographs on the finish of the sport, reigning MVP. And he had an important sport. I’m not one to speak trash or say something unfavorable, however we’ll see them once more, and it’ll be a distinct outcome.”

When he was informed that Howard had observed the sit-down celebration, Antetokounmpo defined that he was merely having fun with the second.

“Is there one thing mistaken with having enjoyable? I don’t assume there’s something mistaken with having enjoyable,” Antetokounmpo said. “I similar to to have enjoyable. Within the first half, I used to be not having enjoyable. I sort of talked to myself within the half, and I mentioned, ‘It doesn’t matter what the result of the sport is, you can not neglect what you’re right here to do, which is have enjoyable.’ Clearly there’s gonna be occasions that I exaggerate, however I don’t need to take something again as a result of I wasn’t serious about I’m going to sit down down. I used to be simply having enjoyable.

“I used to be speaking to my teammates. I used to be speaking to them, and I used to be simply making an attempt to be within the second. However no, I don’t take nothing again. I used to be simply having enjoyable.”

Antetokounmpo later tweeted out a photograph of himself sitting on the courtroom with the caption, “Sit again, calm down and benefit from the present.”

What is going to occur the subsequent time Antetokounmpo and Howard meet? Purchase the WrestleMania pay-per-view to seek out out! (Or simply watch the subsequent Sixers vs. Bucks sport on April 22.)