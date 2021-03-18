AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I – 19 March (Abu Dhabi). Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Sean Williams would be the finest fantasy picks for this sport.

Afghanistan will tackle Zimbabwe within the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I sequence. All of the video games can be performed on the Zayed Cricket Floor in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan thumped their domination within the first sport, and they’d wish to seal the sequence. Gurbaz and Afghan proved their batting powers of their final sport, whereas Rashid Khan spun his magic but once more. Zimbabwe will depend on Sean Williams in batting, whereas Blessing Muzarabani is their lead bowler.

Pitch Circumstances and Climate Particulars

The common 1st innings batting rating at this venue within the IPL 2020 video games performed right here was 161 runs.

Complete Video games Performed: 21; Bat 1st Gained: 8; Bat 2nd Gained: 13

We are able to anticipate clear climate all through the sport.

Possible XI for either side:-

Afghanistan – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Naveen ul Haq, Amir Hamza.

Zimbabwe – Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbani, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Minetsa, Richard Ngarava.

Match Particulars

Three Match T20I Collection

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Second T20I Match

Date and Time: March 19, Friday – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Zayed Cricket Floor, Abu Dhabi.

Prime 4 Batting Order

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, and Mohammad Nabi.

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza.

Demise Over Specialists

Afghanistan

Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan.

Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani and Donald Tiripano.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz can be our wicket-keeper on this sport. Gurbaz has scored 419 T20I runs at a median of 38.09, whereas his strike-rate has been 149.11. He performed an aggressive knock of 87 runs within the first T20I sport.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Asghar Afghan and Usman Ghani can be our batsmen from Afghanistan. Afghan has scored 1279 T20I runs in his profession, whereas he scored a superb half-century within the first T20I. Ghani has scored over 400 T20I runs in his profession.

[You can take Tarisai Musakanda instead of Ghani as Musakanda is an opener]

Tinashe One-on-one can be our batsman from Zimbabwe. Kamunhukamwe is useful in managing credit, and he performed a high quality knock of 44 runs within the first T20I sport as an opener.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza can be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Williams has scored 904 T20I runs at a median of 23.79, whereas he has scalped 32 wickets in bowling. Raza has scored 464 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 12 wickets. Each of them are the lead all-rounders of the aspect.

Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat can be our all-rounders from Afghanistan. Nabi has scored 1354 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 69 wickets. He’s a T20 veteran and performs T20 cricket across the globe. Janat has scalped 26 T20I wickets, whereas he’ll open the batting on this sport.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Afghanistan, the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq will make it into our crew. Rashid has scalped 92 T20I wickets at an economic system of 6.16, whereas Naveen has 10 T20I scalps in six video games. Each of them are sensible bowlers, whereas Rashid has a batting strike-rate of 127.82.

Blessing Muzarabani can be our bowler from Zimbabwe. Muzarabani has scalped 16 T20I wickets, whereas he bowled brilliantly within the take a look at sequence as properly.

Match Prediction: Afghanistan are the favourites to win this sport.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Position:-

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

Each the captain’s choose + Sean Williams and Karim Janat

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our picks are primarily based on in-depth and astute evaluation of the gamers partaking within the match, pitch report and a perusal of different reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of things whereas crafting your personal aspect with this text serving as a information to the match and gamers