The Cameroon worldwide failed an out-of-competitors check and can’t play soccer of any form in the mean time, with the Dutch giants having appealed

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been banned from all soccer for the following 12 months after he was discovered to have the banned substance Furosemide in his urine pattern, however he continues to struggle for his future.

The Eredivisie membership expect their attraction shall be heard within the subsequent two months on the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with the ban additionally stopping Onana from coaching with the membership.

The membership have already made public their declare that their No 1 by chance took medication prescribed for his spouse. In the meantime, the Dutch Association of Professional Footballers (VVCS) has condemned the length of the ban given to Onana as “disproportionate” and “incomprehensible”.

How is he coaching?

The 24-12 months-outdated has a non-public fitness center in his home and is coaching at dwelling together with his private coach for the reason that ban got here into impact on February 5.

That want to coach alone extends to Onana’s goalkeeping work and he has his personal private goalkeeping coach. The pair are working collectively on pitches owned by a neighborhood beginner membership in Amsterdam as they await the upcoming listening to of their try to cut back the suspension.

What has Onana mentioned?

What about his future at Ajax?

Borussia Dortmund had change into the most recent membership to show an interest in signing Onana to replace their current No 1, Roman Burki, earlier than information of his ban turned public.

It adopted curiosity in earlier seasons from Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona, who all considered signing Ajax’s shot-stopper.

Ajax are in talks to supply Onana a brand new contract together with his present deal set to run out in June 2022. If they’ll’t come to an settlement, they are going to be open to promoting Onana and are reportedly already taking a look at doable replacements.

They’ve been linked with a pair of Brazilian goalkeepers in Santos’ Joao Paulo and Flamengo’s Hugo Souza.

What did Ajax say about Onana?

Ajax managing director and former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar mentioned: “We explicitly surrender efficiency-enhancing medicine, we clearly stand for a clear sport.

“It is a horrible setback, for Andre himself however definitely additionally for us as a membership. Andre is a prime goalkeeper, who has confirmed his value for Ajax for years and could be very common with the followers.

“We had hoped for a conditional suspension or for a suspension a lot shorter than these 12 months, as a result of it was arguably not meant to strengthen his physique and thus enhance his efficiency.”

Which tournaments will Onana miss?

Onana is banned from all soccer, that means he is not going to be obtainable for Ajax’s home or European matches, together with their Europa League marketing campaign this season. They face Younger Boys within the second leg of their spherical of 16 conflict on Thursday evening.

He will even be unavailable for Cameroon till February 2022, together with the Africa Cup of Nations – ought to they qualify – which has been rescheduled to January subsequent 12 months. The ultimate two video games of their qualifying marketing campaign are this month, away to Cape Verde and residential to Rwanda.

