Asianet is all set to launch a brand new season of the Most Standard Singing Actuality Present in Tv Star Singer. The TV present has efficiently accomplished a complete of Seven Seasons thus far. The present’s producers now plan to launch the eighth season unique for the present. Even the registrations for the present are began.

(*8*)Asianet Star Singer season 8 judges and host

The creators of the present have launched the Star Singer eighth Season present promo. Viewers are relying on the present. It is among the greatest singing actuality exhibits in tv media. This present is again on screens after an enormous hiatus of 6 years.

The present will at all times have fashionable musicians and singers on the panel as judges. They often select an Ace Host to current the present to viewers. Rimi Tomy hosted season 7. MG Sreekumar, Anuradha Sriram and Rimi Tomy stood out as season 7 judges. of the present.

(*8*)Registration course of for Asianet Star Singer Present

Anybody can take part within the present by registering for it by means of your audition clips. To register, go to the present’s official web site and fill in all the main points by offering private and contact data, then add your audition clip. The present workforce will contact you for additional dealing with.

(*8*)Asianet Star Singer contestants

The auditions for the present are nonetheless pending and the ultimate listing has not but been drawn up. So we are going to replace quickly after the official announcement is made by producers. Auditions for the present are presently going down from residence because of the COVID pandemic.

(*8*)Start date of Asianet Star Singer season 8

The Star Singer present is simply weeks away from tv screens. Whereas there isn’t any official precise date of the present, it is going to start as soon as the auditions are over and every part is accomplished.